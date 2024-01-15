Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Write A Letter To Save Lives This Summer

Monday, 15 January 2024, 10:21 am
Press Release: Amnesty International

Amnesty International Aotearoa New Zealand is launching the annual human rights letter-writing campaign, Write for Rights.

Write for Rights is a global campaign run by Amnesty International teams around the world. Every year, supporters come together to write letters of solidarity to people whose rights have been restricted or denied, and to call on the people in power who are accountable for these violations.

"Each and every person in our Write for Rights campaign has suffered injustice. They have faced huge risks, imprisonment and, in some cases, they have been killed.

"We refuse to let their stories go untold or be forgotten. We are calling on New Zealanders to share their compassion and help change lives," said David Vega, Senior Campaigner at Amnesty International Aotearoa New Zealand.

Taking just a little bit of time to get involved, through writing letters and signing petitions, really does make a world of difference. Since Write for Rights started in 2001, millions of people have changed the lives of those whose human rights had been stripped from them. Over the years, more than 50 million actions have been taken and over 100 people featured in the campaign have seen a positive change in their situation.

This year, Amnesty International’s campaign features eleven people, including:

- Rocky Myers, a Black man with an intellectual disability, is under sentence of death for murder in Alabama, USA, despite no evidence directly linking him to the crime scene and serious flaws in his legal case. The judge imposed a death sentence against the jury’s recommendation, a practice now outlawed in Alabama.

- Rita Karasartova, a mother and environmental activist, is currently under house arrest for peacefully protesting in support of the protection of a freshwater reservoir in Kyrgyzstan.

- Thapelo Mohapi, a leader of the grassroots movement Abahlali baseMjondolo (AbM), is living in hiding due to threats to his life, simply because he is fighting for a better future for people in South Africa.

Every year, the Write for Rights campaign has powerful impacts - helping to release activists, secure justice for those whose rights have been wronged and protect people from further harm. Time and time again, we prove that small actions can achieve enormous things.

To find out more and to get involved, use the following link: https://amnesty.org.nz/write-for-rights

Save The Children: Condemns Killing Of Staff Member And Family In Israeli Airstrike In Gaza

It is with profound sadness we confirm that a staff member of Save the Children and his family have been killed by an Israeli airstrike in Gaza. Sameh Ewaida, 39, had been with Save the Children since 2019. He was the proud father of four children - Mohammad (12), Heba (11), Zeina (3), and Zein (2)... More

UN News: Gaza Aid Access Is Key Priority

Every effort continues to be made by the UN and partners to get aid supplies into Gaza following the Israeli order to evacuate the north of the enclave. â€œAid access is our overwhelming priority and we're in deep discussions hourly with the Israelis, with the Egyptians, with the Gazans about how to do that,â€ says UN Emergency Relief chief Martin Griffiths... More

Save The Children: Hunger Named As The Most Concerning Issue Facing Children In 2023 - Global Survey

Hunger is the most concerning issue affecting children around the world this year, according to almost half of adults surveyed in almost every continent by Save the Children. The survey of more than 25,000 adults between September and October was the largest global audience insights study of its kind for the aid agency... More

Save The Children: Four Earthquakes Leave Thousands Homeless

A fourth earthquake has hit western Afghanistan's Herat Province, crumbling buildings and forcing people to flee once again. The large 6.3 magnitude quake has shattered communities still reeling from a number of strong and shallow aftershocks, with thousands now living in tents exposed to fierce winds and dust storms... More

