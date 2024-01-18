Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Vocus To Roll Out 1.6 Tb/s Technology With Ciena’s WaveLogic 6

Thursday, 18 January 2024, 10:21 am
Press Release: Vocus Communications

SYDNEY, Australia –January 18, 2024 – To satisfy rising bandwidth demands and cut energy use across its network, Vocus will deploy Ciena's (NYSE: CIEN) industry-leading WaveLogic 6 Extreme (WL6e) 1.6 Tb/s coherent technology across its long haul and metro links. This industry-first coherent optic solution will enable Vocus to benefit from greater cost-effectiveness and reliability.

“We are delighted to be the first network operator to announce plans to adopt this exciting technology after partnering with Ciena to power our links across Australia – from Brisbane to Perth, via Sydney, Canberra, Melbourne and Adelaide. We are at a significant stage in the cloud and artificial intelligence era and WL6e will provide the capacity required for Vocus to meet the needs of new and existing customers looking to thrive in this transformative period,” said Steve Haigh, General Manager Network Engineering, Vocus.

Optimised for the high-capacity transport that is required with next-generation routing data paths and associated wholesale services, Ciena’s WL6e will support up to 1.6 Tb/s single-carrier wavelengths for metro ROADM deployments and 800 Gb/s-1.2 Tb/s over the longest links. Apart from helping Vocus prepare its network to handle unprecedented bandwidth demands, WL6e will also enable Vocus to drive energy efficiency by reducing the amount of equipment and space needed.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

“Ciena’s industry-leading pedigree in optical innovation combined with our drive to create adaptive and energy-efficient networks that address surging bandwidth demands is designed to help network providers like Vocus deliver a superior digital experience for customers with even greater economies of scale. With the additional network capacity enabled by WL6e, Vocus will solidify its position as a leading carrier providing reliable and cost-effective connectivity across Australia and New Zealand,” said Matt Vesperman, Vice President, Asia Pacific, Ciena.

Ciena has a long history in technology innovation designed to help service providers do more with less – less power, less space, and less cost. Since its introduction in 2008, WaveLogic coherent technology has delivered 20 times more capacity over fiber and more than 85% reduction in Watts/Gbps for Ciena customers.

Additional Resources:

  • Press Release: WaveLogic 6
  • Blog: The journey to 1.6T: Understanding the technologies making 1.6Tb/s possible
  • Video: Ciena’s WaveLogic 6: Another world-first

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Vocus Communications on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 
UN News: Cholera Cases Soar Globally; Malawi, Haiti Deadliest Outbreaks, WHO Reports

The world enters 2024 with soaring cases of cholera globally, with over 667,000 cases and more than 4,000 deaths last year, UN agencies have reported. Eastern and southern African nations are among the worst affected, accounting for about 75 per cent of the fatalities and a third of the cases, as of 15 January, according to UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF)... More

UN News: US Urged To Halt First Execution By Nitrogen Asphyxiation

The imminent execution of an American prisoner by a new and untested method - suffocation by nitrogen gas - could amount to torture, the UN human rights office, OHCHR, warned on Tuesday. Kenneth Eugene Smith was convicted of murder in 1988 and is scheduled to be executed on 25 January in the southern state of Alabama... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 