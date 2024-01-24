Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
15-year Voter Registration Time Limit Removed For British Nationals In New Zealand

Wednesday, 24 January 2024, 1:33 pm
Press Release: British High Commission

British and eligible Irish citizens who have been living in New Zealand for more than 15 years are now eligible to vote in the upcoming UK General Election. A new law means that a previous time limit has now been removed.

Brits living overseas can now go online to register to vote in the UK no matter how long ago they left or were last registered to vote in the UK.*

British Citizens living in New Zealand can register online at www.gov.uk/registertovote and will need to confirm their personal information every three years.

HE Iona Thomas OBE, British High Commissioner to New Zealand, said:

“This change in law means that more British citizens living abroad are now eligible to vote in UK Parliament elections. Hundreds of thousands of Brits live in New Zealand. It’s important for them to be aware that they will be able cast a ballot at the next UK general election. Easy online registration means it only takes five minutes to register.”

Applicants will need to provide details of the address and time they were last registered or resident in the UK and local authorities must be able to verify an applicant’s identity and past connection to the area.

Voters will have to complete a renewal declaration, confirming that the details held on the electoral register are accurate and provides an opportunity to update correspondence details if necessary. lasting until 1 November in the third year after it takes effect (for example, if your declaration takes effect on 1 March 2024, it will expire on 1 November 2026).

*(not available in Northern Ireland)

