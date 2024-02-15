Joint Statement On Conflict-Induced Hunger In Gaza
We, the signatories of this statement, call for an immediate and permanent ceasefire and a massive increase in humanitarian assistance to avoid famine in Gaza, and as the only way to comply with the United Nations Security Council Resolution 2417. Allowing access for humanitarian aid to reach the civilian population is an obligation under International Humanitarian Law and immediate measures need to be taken to effectively address and comply with the demands of the United Nations Security Council Resolution 2417 which condemns the use of starvation of civilians as a method of warfare.
The risk
of famine is increasing each day in Gaza due to the
continuation of hostilities, and the continued blockade of
the Strip. The Integrated Food Security and Nutrition Phase
Classification (IPC) analysis results
from
the end of 2023 found the entire population are living with
crisis-level hunger, and one in four households - more
than half a million people - face catastrophic conditions.
This is the highest proportion of any population in food
security crisis and above on the IPC's global records.
Virtually all households are skipping meals each day. Some
families go days and nights without eating. Before October
7th, acute malnutrition in Gaza was almost non-existent.
However, the UN predicts that child wasting is likely to
increase by 27
per cent in Gaza in the coming
months.
The UN, Human Rights Watch, and humanitarian organisations have warned that starvation of civilians as a method of warfare is being used in Gaza. Starvation of the civilian population is illegal under International Humanitarian Law, and in direct breach of UNSC Resolution 2417.
Before the current conflict, humanitarian food
assistance was supporting over two-thirds of the population.
Now, needs have largely increased and worsened and
humanitarian assistance has reduced due to violence,
insecurity and access barriers. The siege tactics imposed by
Israel on Gaza are one of the key factors impeding the
delivery of aid. Under International Humanitarian Law,
parties to the conflict are obliged to facilitate rapid
unfettered access to aid. Additional factors include the
ongoing bombardments of densely populated areas, including
distribution sites, and Israel’s denial of
humanitarian aid missions to the North
and other areas of Gaza.
Infants, young
children, and pregnant and lactating women are currently
more vulnerable than before the conflict escalation. The
wholly insufficient access to food, water and essential
lifesaving services exposes these groups to greater chances
of suffering from malnutrition and disease, heightening the
risk of mortality and morbidity.
Lack of
adequate water and sanitation is leading to widespread
diarrhoea and disease, one of the direct causes of
malnutrition, along with dietary intake. Only one out of the
three water pipelines coming from Israel is operational, and
there is no access to clean water in the northern
governorates. At least twenty
water facilities, including reservoirs, have been damaged or
destroyed. Fuel shortages are also severely impacting water
infrastructure. Accumulation of solid waste in streets -
approximately 50,000 tonnes - is a priority health
concern.
The destruction of food production
and distribution infrastructure and the restriction of
commercial imports have reduced access to food. OCHA reports
that only 15 of the 97 bakeries operating in Gaza before
October 7 are still operational. Satellite imagery shows the
destruction of many fishing ports, markets, greenhouses and
agricultural land.
The prevention of
sufficient food aid from reaching the population and
targeting food production and distribution infrastructure,
including farms, water systems, mills, food processing and
storing sites, hubs, and means for food transportation are a
direct violation of United
Nations Security Council Resolution 2417. This
resolution was unanimously approved in 2018 to condemn the
use of hunger and starvation as a weapon of war.
Recent provisional measures delivered by the International Court of Justice demand that Israel must take immediate and effective measures to enable the provision of urgently needed basic services and humanitarian assistance in Gaza, such as food assistance and safe drinking water. Third States have the legal obligation to ensure that all parties are allowing for sufficient aid to enter Gaza, and removing any barriers to timely and unimpeded access.
The only way to avoid the
risk of famine is to immediately stop the deterioration of
health, nutrition and food security, and increasing
morbidity, through the restoration of health services, water
and sanitation services, fisheries and agricultural lands,
and markets. Avoiding famine cannot be done with ongoing
hostilities. An immediate and permanent ceasefire and the
scale-up of access to aid across the Gaza Strip are
essential.
Signatories:
- Action Against Hunger
- ActionAid
- Danish Refugee Council
- Humanity and Inclusion / Handicap International (HI)
- Insecurity Insight
- INTERSOS
- Islamic Relief USA
- Mercy Corps
- Norwegian Refugee Council
- Plan International
- Project Hope
- Save the Children
- Solidarités International
- Tarjimly
- War Child Alliance