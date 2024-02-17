Rising Death Toll: 100 Journalists Killed In Gaza Since October 7th

Reporters Without Borders (RSF) has recorded at least 100 journalists killed in Gaza since October 7, 2023. In total, 107 journalists have been killed in the conflict, including four in Israel and three in Lebanon. RSF salutes the courageous work of all journalists who have sacrificed their lives to cover this conflict and continues to urge the Israeli authorities to implement measures to increase journalistic safety and access in Gaza.

As we reach this bleak milestone, RSF is undertaking a number of efforts to support journalists in Gaza. RSF has helped journalists leave the Palestinian territory, including most recently its correspondent Ola Al Zaanoun, who is now safely in Qatar.

To pay tribute to the exceptional work of Gaza’s reporters since last October, RSF nominated four Palestinian journalists for the UNESCO/Guillermo Cano World Press Freedom Prize. They are Wael Dahdouh, Aseel Mousa, Ola Al Zaanoun and Motaz Azaiza. Without them and their colleagues on the ground, the Gaza Strip would have been a news black hole, totally abandoned to a communications war between Israel and Hamas.

RSF, along with the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ), has issued a solemn appeal to the international community calling for an end to the slaughter and “for journalism to live in Gaza.”

RSF and IFJ also released a series of demands to Israel and its government, including:

ensuring that journalists are protected in accordance with international humanitarian law and, as a matter of the utmost urgency, giving firm and explicit instruction to the Israeli armed forces to respect these obligations;

defining safe havens to shelter journalists covering the war from within the Gaza Strip;

facilitating the delivery of protective gear and professional equipment for journalists who continue to work in and around the war zone.

