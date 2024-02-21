Coates Acquires GTH Equipment

Coates, Australia’s leading equipment hire and solutions provider, has acquired the business assets of GTH Equipment, a leading telehandlers and access equipment hire provider headquartered in Sydney. Terms of the acquisition have not been disclosed.

Headquartered in Smithfield, New South Wales, GTH Equipment has operated in the NSW and ACT markets since 1997. It was initially established as the NSW/ACT distributor of Genie Telehandlers, before it expanded its range in 2016 to include Access equipment.

The acquisition of GTH Equipment enables Coates to expand its national network with the addition of high-quality equipment assets, supported by market-leading technology. In addition to more than 650 machines in GTH Equipment’s fleet, its modern site in Smithfield is well positioned in greater Sydney’s infrastructure and development growth corridor, enabling greater capacity to serve Coates’ growing customer base, while complementing Coates’ vision to be the market leader in safe, smart and sustainable equipment solutions.

“This deal is a credit to the hardworking and dedicated team of GTH Equipment employees who, alongside owner Chris Crane, have built a successful business comprising a loyal customer base and high-quality fleet of Telehandlers, Boom Lifts, Scissor Lifts, Vertical Man Lifts, and Forklifts,” said Jeff Proctor, Chief Financial Officer, Coates.

The acquisition was completed on Friday, 9 February 2024. GTH Equipment has transitioned its assets to Coates, and Coates has notified GTH Equipment’s customers and suppliers of the changeover and supported the business through the transition.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“Growth is central to the Coates Team25 strategy and transactions such as this demonstrate our commitment to building on our national network of assets,” said Proctor.

ABOUT COATES

Coates, part of Seven Group Holdings (ASX: SVW), is Australia’s leading equipment hire and solutions provider, operating across a range of markets including engineering, mining and resources, infrastructure, manufacturing, construction, agriculture and major events. Coates celebrates 138 years of commitment to supporting their customers who help build Australia. With a national footprint of over 145 branches and 2,000 highly skilled employees, Coates provides expert equipment solutions for nearly 16,000 customers. This includes end-to-end solutions for temporary works, traffic management, water management, industrial shutdowns, maintenance, power and HVAC, and events.

© Scoop Media

