Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

ITUC Joins ILO Global Coalition For Social Justice

Wednesday, 21 February 2024, 6:04 pm
Press Release: ITUC

The ITUC is now a member of the Global Coalition for Social Justice – a ground-breaking initiative aimed at intensifying collective efforts to address social justice deficits.

ITUC General Secretary Luc Triangle said: “The Coalition is key to tackling increasing inequality, insecurity, and military confrontation worldwide – all these are factors that undermine democracy and erode trust in governments.

“The foundation of restoring this trust and facing the major challenges of climate and technological change, is a New Social Contract based on decent jobs, workers’ rights, universal social protection for all, fair wages, equality and inclusions. This will help us deliver social justice.”

The Coalition has been set up as a key and timely initiative of ILO Secretary General Gilbert Houngbo.

An analysis of the last three decades of globalisation reveals governments’ capabilities to protect people's dignity have been weakened and this has contributed to a rise in extreme right-wing and authoritarian politics.

This negative cycle can only be broken by a New Social Contract that re-balances the relationship between government, people and capital, to secure global common security and well-being.

Luc Triangle concluded: "We are delighted to join forces with those genuinely ready to contribute to delivering social justice to more people. We look forward to working closely with the ILO to realise our shared ambitions through this important initiative."

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from ITUC on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 