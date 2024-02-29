Deel Acquires People Development Platform Zavvy

29 February 2024 - Global payroll & HR company Deel announced today that it has acquired German-based people enablement platform Zavvy. All of Zavvy’s team members are joining Deel.

Founded in 2021 by Mehmet Yilmaz and Joshua Cornelius, Munich-based Zavvy is a people-enablement platform. It offers a central hub that covers career development, performance management, and training programs. One of Zavvy’s big differentiators is its embedded AI technology that makes suggestions for managers to assess team performance and create personalized career development plans. Zavvy counts Moss, Primer, LoveBonito, TypeForm, and more as customers.

With Zavvy, HR leaders can run performance and compensation analysis for top performers, provide a library of AI-backed L&D courses, and create bespoke career paths and planning modules for their teams. These capabilities will be integrated into a new product suite called Deel Engage and will cost $20 per user per month.

Deel also announced today that it is making Deel HR - previously free for up to 200 users - free for any size company. For the first time in the industry, learning management, performance, HRIS, and compliance knowledge will be available from one company at one price.

This is big news for companies trying to manage a global workforce. Typically, businesses have to patch together different HR and payroll systems, along with performance, benefits, equity, and more. Now with Zavvy integrated into Deel’s payroll and HRIS system, employers can save on admin and supercharge their teams’ efficiency and performance in one global system of record. It provides an unrivaled view of a company’s global workforce across every aspect of the employee lifecycle.

This news positions Deel as the first company to provide a free HRIS product alongside people management, employer-of-record and contractor hiring, global payroll, compliance expertise, and in-house legal and immigration services.

Co-founder and co-CEO Mehmet Yilmaz said of the acquisition: “We started Zavvy to help unlock people’s work potential. Joining Deel - the leading HR platform for tomorrow’s workforce - will greatly accelerate this mission. Both companies are passionate about driving innovation in the HR sector, with a focus on hiring and nurturing great talent around the world.”

Deel co-founder and CEO Alex Bouaziz said, “Deel is all about helping companies get the best out of their global teams, and Zavvy’s AI technology is at the forefront of people management and talent development. It’s a perfect fit - our customers are looking for a one-stop-shop for all things HR, and Zavvy’s people management tools now fill in that missing piece of our global HR offering.”

HR analyst and Managing Partner of 3SixtyInsights, Pete Tiliakos, said, “Zavvy’s people enablement technology is a perfect complement to the broader Deel ecosystem of global employment solutions. The addition is well-timed in enabling employers to develop and retain skills and talent through highly personalized learning and development experiences, while providing employers with a single platform for compliant global employment and talent enrichment.”

About Deel

Deel is an all-in-one HR solution for global teams. It helps companies simplify every aspect of managing an international workforce, from culture and onboarding, to local payroll, compliance and now, people management. It owns 130+ country entities and manages in-house, in-country payroll teams, in addition to offering Employer of Record, contractor, immigration and HRIS services worldwide.

