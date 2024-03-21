Justice For Palestine Joins Appeal To NZ Govt To Grant Emergency Visas To Gazans

Justice for Palestine is proud to join a large number of social justice organisations in Aotearoa appealing to the New Zealand government to urgently grant emergency humanitarian visas to Palestinians in Gaza who have family ties in Aotearoa, New Zealand.

In an open letter sent to the Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Minister of Immigration, Justice for Palestine, alongside Amnesty International, World Vision and numerous other NGOS, have called on the government to adopt the same approach we took for Ukrainian and Afghan families, and create a pathway for Palestinian families facing humanitarian crisis to find safety in New Zealand.

In doing so New Zealand would be following in the footsteps of Australia and Canada, and acting in accordance with the values we profess to hold as a global citizen, doing our part to uphold human rights and to work for a safer, peaceful world.

Justice for Palestine spokesperson, Samira Zaiton said: “Palestinians do not want to leave their land. But Gazan families are facing a rapidly deteriorating humanitarian crisis resulting from Israel’s war on Gaza, which has already cost more than 31,000 Palestinian lives. With nowhere safe to go in Gaza, it is absolutely imperative that New Zealand provide a safe haven for Palestinians who have family here.”

The open letter can be read in full here.

