Coates Renews Contract With Chevron Australia

Coates, Australia’s leading equipment hire and solutions provider, has renewed its Industrial Solutions and temporary equipment hire contract in Western Australia (WA) with oil and gas giant, Chevron Australia.

The long-term partnership will see Coates continue to service the Chevron natural gas facilities at Wheatstone near Onslow on the Pilbara Coast, as well as its Gorgon natural gas facilities on Barrow Island, a Class A Nature Reserve located around 100 kilometres north of Onslow in the Indian Ocean.

Coates will supply rental equipment and associated services for maintenance activities and major events such as shutdowns, brownfield projects and maintenance campaigns. This includes the provision of staffed tool stores using Coates’ proprietary SiteIQ asset management system. The cloud-based system allows Coates to manage, track and optimise hired tools, equipment and consumables in real time, while also managing Chevron-owned tools and equipment. The terms of the renewed contract have not been disclosed.

Coates is proud to deliver premium staff servicing along with a strong commitment to community and safety, said Coates CEO Murray Vitlich.

“We take great pride in Coates’ operations in the West Business Unit (BU) and in our ability to deliver what our customers need, when they need it,” he said. “A huge amount of work and care goes into servicing this contract and Chevron can trust Coates will continue to manage it well.”

The renewal extends a long-standing relationship between the two organisations, with this latest contract following on from a 10-year agreement signed in December 2013. Prior to that, the two organisations have worked together since 2007.

“Coates’ impeccable safety record in the West, high-quality fleet and personnel, and proficiency in remote operations have been key to Chevron’s maintenance operations at Wheatstone and Barrow Island for more than a decade, and we’re looking forward to continuing this successful relationship,” said Vitlich. “We have taken particular care to adhere to strict environmental procedures at Barrow Island.”

A capability Coates has provided is the rigorous decontamination, packaging and quarantining required of all equipment assets shipped from its Belmont branch in Perth to Barrow Island.



“This island is one of the most important conservation reserves in WA due to its isolation from the mainland,” said Vitlich. “In order to protect its flora and fauna, every single item – whether it’s fresh food or machinery – is inspected to ensure there is no contamination from mainland seeds, insects or pests.”

