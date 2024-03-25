Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Jewish And Muslim Youth Unite To Respond To Gaza Humanitarian Crisis

Monday, 25 March 2024, 2:01 pm
Press Release: Joint Press Release

For the first time in Aotearoa NZ’s recent history, Jewish and Muslim youth met at the Centre for Peace and Dialogue in Wellington to respond to the unfolding humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

“Despite our differing faiths, there was considerable harmony and a unified perspective on addressing the urgent need for a humanitarian response to the current crisis”, said Lorraine Gropper from the Jewish youth community. She was representing Dayenu: New Zealand Jews Against Occupation and Alternative Jewish Voices.

“It was both empowering and sobering to be in the room alongside many of our Jewish brothers and sisters who are committed to upholding their Jewish values in support of a liberated Palestine” said Tahirah Moton (Ngāti Maniapoto) from the Muslim youth community.

“This interfaith hui marked a small, but significant step towards forming an unified partnership against hate and division. It is tangible proof of the strong historical ties between our communities, and a reflection of our common stance against the current genocide and the urgent need for Aotearoa NZ’s humanitarian response” said Tahirah.

“It’s important that we bond over our shared humanity and have the hard conversations in these safe spaces. I remain grateful to our Muslim whānau for hosting us and enabling us to foster these essential relationships,” said Lorraine.

“Importantly, we can also find ways to both work together and in parallel, each bringing our own particular gifts to our collective resistance when rallying in support of a liberated Palestine, free from the violent colonial Zionist presence,” said Tahirah.

This interfaith forum had youth from all over the country. The programme was supported by The Federation of Islamic Associations of New Zealand (FIANZ) and Alternative Jewish Voices.

