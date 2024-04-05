Argentine Diplomats Expelled From Colombia Following Explosive Comments By Milei

Argentina’s libertarian president Javier Milei is under fire from his counterparts in the region for comments made during an interview with CNN Español. In response to his comments, wherein he called Colombia’s president Gustavo Petro a “terrorist assassin,” Colombia’s Foreign Ministry announced the expulsion of Argentina’s diplomats from their embassy in Bogotá, Colombia.

The Foreign Ministry wrote in a statement, “This is not the first time that Mr. Milei [offended] the Colombian head of state, affecting the historical relationship of brotherhood between Colombia and Argentina.”

Indeed, Milei made similar comments about the leftist president back in January. When asked what he thought about the Colombian president, Milei told right-wing Colombian-American journalist Patricia Janiot that he is a “communist assassin that is sinking Colombia.”

A statement released by the Colombian government highlighted, “The expressions of the Argentine president have deteriorated the confidence of our nation, in addition to offending the dignity of President Petro, who was democratically elected.”

Meanwhile, former Argentine president Alberto Fernández also condemned the statement by his successor. “The derogatory and disqualifying way in which the Argentine president expresses himself about presidents legitimately elected by their people and who are recognized leaders throughout Latin America is absolutely inadmissible,” Fernández stated.

Petro responded to Milei’s comments: “Today the Argentine people suffer and poverty increases. Milei’s promise to repeat the neoliberal system of 30 years ago may be a failure foretold… The Argentine people are the ones who must discuss these issues and decide.”

