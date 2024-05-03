Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Venezuela: Leaders Affirm, ALBA-TCP Is The Alliance Of Solidarity, Unity, And Development For The People

Friday, 3 May 2024, 6:08 am
Press Release: Globetrotter

The 23rd Summit of Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America—Trade Agreement for the People (ALBA-TCP) was held in Caracas, Venezuela on April 24. The summit was the first since Venezuelan revolutionary leader Jorge Arreaza took over as executive secretary of the platform in February 2024.

ALBA-TCP was founded in 2004 by Commanders Fidel Castro and Hugo Chávez as a cornerstone of their vision to revive and strengthen strategic unity and integration in Latin America and the Caribbean, and serve as a counter proposal to U.S. imperialism’s efforts to dominate the region. The platform works for “the consolidation and strengthening of development, peace, social justice, complementarity, equality, inclusion, solidarity and integration of the Latin American and Caribbean peoples.” Current member states include Venezuela, Cuba, Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, Grenada, Nicaragua, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Bolivia, and St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

The gathering saw participation from heads of state and ministers from the 10 member states of the body as well as a representative from Honduras who attended as a special invitee.

The closing declaration from the summit states, “We reaffirm our firm commitment to strengthening the ALBA-TCP, as a mechanism for unity, dialogue and political coordination, based on the principles of solidarity, social justice, cooperation, and economic complementarity, which allows us to face in better conditions the dangers and challenges that arise from the complex world scenario, characterized by the deepening of disrespect and the constant threat to peace, security, sovereignty, and self-determination of nations.”

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Globetrotter on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 