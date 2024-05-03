UN Human Rights Council Reviews New Zealand’s Performance!

The United Nation’s Human Rights Council has commended New Zealand for decriminalising abortion in 2020, after repeated requests. The UN Human Right’s Council is at the forefront in demanding countries recognise abortion as a human right and that abortion be decriminalised. The Council believes that the unborn child is not a human being, nor does it have a right to life, until it is born.

The New Zealand delegation led by the Hon Paul Goldsmith appeared at Geneva on 29th April for its fourth Universal Periodic Review (UPR) by the United Nations Human Right’s Council. All 193 UN member states have their human rights record peer reviewed every five years by other member states under the UPR.

At the 2019 periodic review the Council recommended that the New Zealand government adopt option A, the most extreme law change option proposed by the Law Commission. That option gave the woman the right to have an abortion up to birth for any reason.

Right to Life believes that the United Nations is shamefully at the forefront in promoting the international war against women and the unborn child.

Right to Life is appalled that the UN Human Right’s Council refuses to uphold and defend the human rights of our precious unborn children, who are the weakest and most defenceless members of the human family.

The violent killing of innocent and defenceless unborn children, and the violence inflicted on women, is an offence to the Creator and a crime against humanity.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

It is unbelievable that the Council can commend the government for decriminalising abortion in 2020, resulting subsequently in the killing of more than 70,000 unborn children, and the grievous wounding of their mothers.

Right to Life is grief stricken that the National led coalition government is resolved to ignore the silent screams of our unborn children, who are poisoned, sucked out of their mother’s wombs or are violently dismembered. The Prime Minister has reassured the community that his government will continue the funding of the killing of our children in the womb, under the guise that it is a “health service.” Right to Life will not be silenced and will continue to be a voice for the voiceless.

New Zealand has a birth rate below replacement level. There are families who desperately desire to adopt children, so why does the government not promote adoption as a loving option?

© Scoop Media

