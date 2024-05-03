Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Jewish Groups Worldwide Stand With Palestine And With Courageous Students Calling For End To Genocide

Friday, 3 May 2024, 3:02 pm
Press Release: IJCJP

The International Jewish Collective for Justice in Palestine (IJCJP)--in our ongoing opposition to the genocide in Gaza and in solidarity with the Palestinian people--stands firmly with all the courageous students at student encampments, and those across the globe, doing everything possible to stop Israel's horrifying violence. Joining in that resistance is our imperative.

IJCJP condemns strongly the disgraceful charge of "antisemitism" being hurled at protestors, a cynical attempt to undermine the students' encampments and derail our movements for justice. The demands from the students, many of whom are Jewish activists in the movement, echo those across the globe demanding that Palestinians are able to live in freedom and with dignity in their homes and on their land, free from oppression and occupation.

IJCJP consists of Jewish organizations and individuals from 14 countries across the globe, including New Zealand.

