Young Women Form The Young Feminist Network

Over fifty young women graduates of various leadership programmes run by the Fiji Women’s Rights Movement have come together to form the Young Feminist Network (YFemN), in strengthened efforts to progress feminist leadership learning and advocacy strategies.

The network, established with assistance from FWRM, will be used as a platform by these young women to actively respond to national issues such as the lack of women in leadership positions, gender discrimination, violence against young women and more.

The YFemN is supported by the Australian government in partnership with the International Women’s Development Agency and Women’s Fund Fiji.

The Coordinator of YFemN and a graduate of the Emerging leaders Forum programme (ELF), Zarah Magnus is excited about the work of the network and looks forward to the exchange of ideas and strategies that the network provides.

“We are all graduates of FWRM’s leadership programmes and we want to use the advocacy strategies that we have learnt to actively make an impact on issues of importance to us and our nation. We look forward to putting our statements forward with all hopes of influencing progressive policy change when and where needed,” Ms. Magnus said.

“YFemN is a sustainable network and a platform where diverse young women’s voices are heard and steps taken to have our voices made known to the necessary authorities”, said Lusi, Deaf young woman and YFemN Treasurer.

FWRM’s Executive Director Nalini Singh said “The concept of YFemN began as a vision to strategically take forward an intergenerational sustainable and solidarity movement of girls and diverse young women in Fiji.”

“FWRM believes that the foundation of young women’s leadership is in intergenerational learning. Whilst FWRM implements several leadership programs with different age groups, we are happy to support YFemN whereby young women leaders coming with a range of leadership, feminist and gender expertise will make it crucial to advocate for removing all forms of discrimination against women, equal access to opportunities and women's human rights,” Ms Singh said.

YFemN was established in Suva on 24 February 2024.

The network is made up of diverse young women between the ages of 16-35 years who are committed towards progressing feminist, gender equality and women’s human rights principles. The network currently comprises of graduates from the ELF 8 & ELF 9 cohorts and the graduates from the GIRLS Club II, GIRLS Arise and Girls Persist, which includes both hearing and Deaf girls. Members also include participants of the Gender and Social Inclusion Training (GESI) at the Fiji National University and University of Fiji.

