Cool Drinks And Food On The Road: Powerful Compressor Revolutionises Cooling In RV Kitchens

The refrigeration sector for recreational vehicles is undergoing a technological shift. Compressor refrigerators, which are steadily growing in demand, are set to replace 3-way refrigerators over time as newer technologies increase reliability and cooling capacity and surpass absorption technology. The BD-Nano compressor from Secop is now setting new standards for the industry.

The Advantages of Compressor Technology for Recreational Vehicle Cooling Solutions

A refrigerator equipped with the BD-Nano compressor guarantees excellent performance with low consumption even at high ambient temperatures. Compressor technology also offers a much faster cooling process (less than two hours) compared to absorption technology.

With a compressor, the cooling capacity is higher, keeping the temperature in the refrigerator at stable, low levels. Thanks to additional batteries and/or photovoltaic panels, the cooling system with a compressor can also work off-grid, making it ideal for Outback adventures.

Similarly, the absorption technology commonly used until now has several disadvantages when it comes to cooling. For example, the efficiency drops drastically at high external ambient temperatures. Considering how easily 30°C is reached in summer, cooling capacity is significantly impaired, and the cooling process is extended to up to eight hours. In addition, the absorption reacts very sensitively to the inclination of the vehicle, which must be precisely levelled (maximum 2.5 degrees).

The Compact, Powerful, and Quiet Compressor

The BD Nano offers - in a compact size - premium cooling performance, high efficiency, and low noise and vibration. At a height of 93 millimetres and weight of 1.5 kilograms, its small size offers great efficiency of up to 1.56 W/W (under ASHRAE LBP conditions). This means low energy consumption, a longer battery life, and reduced TCO (Total Cost of Ownership).

The dimensions also give manufacturers an advantage when developing modern design solutions where space is a key factor. Given the defined cold space of an RV, coupled with the condensing unit’s compact sizing, the new solution maximises the capacity of the refrigerator and provides more space for food and beverages than an entire absorption cooling system.

New BD Nano for RVs. (Image supplied)

With a cooling capacity of 68 W (under Ashrae LBP conditions), it is the most powerful compressor relative to its size. It can handle up to 150 litres of refrigerator capacity, while larger refrigerators can be covered using two BD-Nano units.

In addition, the Secop BD Nano 12/24V compressor is quieter (-6 dB/A) compared to the BD Micro previously introduced on the market by Secop and the current market benchmark in the automotive industry.

Another strength of the BD Nano is reliability, since it features ISO16750 compliance for reduced knocking noise, vibration, and improved transport stability. This makes it suitable for use in cars, e-cars, trucks, buses, and boats in addition to recreational vehicles.

The BD Nano is controlled by a new-generation Electronic Controller Unit (ECU), offering users a wide range of electronic interface functions. The ECU can be configured with industry-standard LIN hardware via an easy-to-implement Modbus interface. The control unit is designed as a universal, easy-to-use, and feature-rich compressor controller, with increased functionality provided via Secop’s free Tool4Cool software, an application that allows for even more customised programming.

With electromagnetic sensitive applications in mind, the Nano’s controller also features low interference (EMI CISPR25 Level 5) designed for controlled emissions and immunity against external sources.

The BD Nano is manufactured at the Secop plant in Tianjin, China using a highly automated assembly process and sophisticated end-of-line testing to ensure consistent performance. The plant in Tianjin has been IATF16949-certified since December 2023 and meets the strict standards of the automotive industry.

This video demonstrates how the BD Nano compressor works, as well as its other uses including in the medical sector: https://vimeo.com/926934394/2a1a1a3608?share=copy

