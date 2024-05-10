Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
350.org Pacific Responds To Australian Gas Strategy With Parliament Protest

Friday, 10 May 2024, 8:00 pm
Press Release: 350.org

350.org Pacific Climate Warriors took to Parliament lawns to demand an accelerated renewable energy transition and an end to Australian fossil fuel extraction. Photo/Supplied

Canberra, Australia - Today, 350.org Pacific Climate Warriors took to Parliament lawns to demand an accelerated renewable energy transition and an end to Australian fossil fuel extraction.

The Australian government yesterday announced their Future Gas strategy, and Pacific Islander activists at the demonstration expressed their disappointment in the broken promises of the Albanese government.

Joseph Sikulu, 350.org Pacific Managing Director says,

“We’re here because we believe the Pacific deserves a better future than the one this gas strategy locks us into. Australia can’t expect to repair relations with the region when they continue to mine and export climate destruction. Solar and wind are the fastest growing sources of energy, we have what it takes to move this country towards renewables. But Australia continues to cave to pressure from the coal and gas industry.”

The young climate activists from Tuvalu, Niue Samoa, Tonga, Fiji, Aotearoa, Torres Strait and Australia held a creative demonstration, with artwork depicting Pacific resilience and the demand for "Our Pawa", sourced from community-centered renewable energy.

Alisi Rabukawaqa, 350.org Pacific Council Elder says,

“We are ready for the just energy transition, we want to see it happen. But it needs to happen in a way that protects the wellbeing of our people in the Pacific. As the potential COP31 host and a supposed renewable energy leader, Australia needs to set an example for the region. So far, we’ve only seen incremental steps forward and giant leaps backward with the approval of new fossil fuel projects.”

As Australia prepares for next year’s federal elections and the potential presidency of COP31, the spotlight is on the Labor government to deliver on climate promises, both domestically and to the rest of the Pacific region.

