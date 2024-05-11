More Rural Sustainable Development Program (RSDP) Projects Delivered

South Guadalcanal communities benefiting from Water Supply and Sanitation projects funded by China under the Rural Sustainable Development Program (RSDP) implemented by the Ministry of Rural Development

Two most isolated communities of Guadalcanal Province in South Guadalcanal Constituency (SGC) will soon access clean and safe drinking water at their doorsteps following the handover of project materials towards their Water Supply and Sanitation projects on May 8, 2024.

The communities are Raeavu and Veramogho villages.

The project will not only provide safe and clean water but will definitely improve health standards and transform lives across the constituency.

Other projects under the same program for SGC that are also ready for dispatching are a complete set of units for a coconut milling center and solar sets.

The total amount of funding for water supply and sanitation, solar sets and coconut milling units is $1.3 million.

The projects are funded by the Peoples Republic of China (PRC), through its newly established joint partnership program with the Ministry of Rural Development (MRD) known as Rural Sustainable Development Program (RSDP).

PRC provided funding support and MRD provided technical staff to implement the project, through its RSDP Project Management Unit.

SGC Water Supply and Sanitation project is an ongoing program under their development plan. It was supposed to be delivered in 2023 but did not eventuate.

“This is an ongoing program by PRC towards the people of South Guadalcanal Constituency as we continue to emphasize and focus on our communities’ development aspirations.

“Today we are so grateful that our initiatives and plans will come to fruition,” Member of Parliament for SGC and Minister for MRD Hon. Rollen Seleso who spoke on behalf of his constituency said.

Minister Seleso stated that every human being has the right to access sufficient, safe and affordable water for personal and domestic uses.

“This is the basis for our water and sanitation program for every community in our constituency.

“I can assure you that these water and sanitation materials will go towards the first two main communities in the constituency to be followed by other communities as the project and program continues.

“There are many communities in which we need to improve their water supply system along with sanitation and we are committed to do that to improve our constituent’s livelihood,” Minister Seleso and MP for SGC said.

He reiterated that the projects are aimed at improving access to safe and affordable drinking water, and sanitation for their communities.

Minister Seleso expressed profound gratitude to PRC government for the support they have rendered to the people of Solomon Islands especially to rural communities.

He also thanked MRD for facilitating and administering the RSDP program between PRC and the rural people in the 50 constituencies.

Minister Seleso believes that RSDP will continue to touch and transform the lives of rural people as PRC and MRD continue to invest in the well-being and livelihood of rural people in the Solomon Islands.

Meanwhile, PRC Counselor Ms Rui Gong said, PRC will continue to work closely with the MRD to support the RSDP Program.

“We are very happy to be part of the development aspirations of the rural people of Solomon Islands.”

Counselor Gong also acknowledged chiefs and some community representatives from SGC who witnessed the handing over of the materials for their Water Supply and Sanitation Project.

“PRC Government will continue to support MRD’s rural development programs to improve the social and economic development and livelihood of citizens in the rural areas,” Ms. Gong said.

RSDP is a joint partnership program between the Ministry of Rural Development and the People's Republic of China (PRC) aimed at improving the social and economic development and livelihood of citizens in the rural areas of the Solomon Islands.

Core priority areas of the program are socio-economic infrastructure development and income-generating projects in all of the Solomon Islands, with the outcome of achieving integrated sustainable development focusing on 75% of those who live in remote rural areas and strengthening the effective participation of indigenous people and local communities in socio-economic initiatives.

More RSDP community projects handovers are scheduled for the coming weeks.

