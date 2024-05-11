Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Comment by UN Human Rights Chief Volker Türk on Gaza crossings

Saturday, 11 May 2024, 6:12 am
Press Release: UN High Commissioner for Human Rights

Geneva, 10 May 2024

I deplore all hostile acts that jeopardise the entry and distribution of critically needed humanitarian aid into Gaza. The handful of land crossings into Gaza serve as lifelines for the supply of food, medicine, fuel and other necessities that must be allowed to reach the despairing and terrified population.

I urge all parties to ensure that crossings for civilians and goods necessary for the survival of the civilian population are not placed at risk through military operations.

Given the particular importance for civilians all across Gaza of the free flow of humanitarian aid, special care must be taken by both sides to ensure that these crossings remain safe and functional, and are neither direct targets of attack nor collaterally damaged.

I repeat my call on all parties to the conflict to lay down their weapons immediately, and to ensure that full, unfettered, and sustained humanitarian aid, commensurate with the needs of all Palestinians in Gaza, is able to reach everyone without delay.

