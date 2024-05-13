Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Secretary Blinken’s Call With Israeli Minister Gallant

Monday, 13 May 2024, 2:16 pm
Press Release: US Department Of State

Office of the Spokesperson Matthew Miller:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant today. 

The Secretary affirmed the ironclad U.S. commitment to Israel’s security and the shared objective of the defeat of Hamas. 

They discussed the situation in Gaza and ongoing efforts to secure the release of hostages. 

The Secretary reaffirmed the U.S. opposition to a major military ground operation in Rafah, where over one million people have taken shelter. The Secretary underscored the urgent need to protect civilians and aid workers in Gaza and urged the Minister to ensure assistance can move into Gaza and help address distribution challenges inside of Gaza as Israel pursues Hamas targets.

