Sphere PR Celebrates 18 Years In Tech Security With Its New Cyber-Crisis Communications Offering

Sphere PR, a leading Sydney-based technology public relations agency, is marking its 18th year working with global brands in the tech security space. In celebration of this milestone, Sphere PR is excited to announce the launch of a new tailored cyber-crisis communications offering specifically designed for cybersecurity incidents and other technology outages.

For the past 18 years, Sphere PR has been a leader in the tech security PR field in Australia and New Zealand, providing innovative communications solutions to diverse clients within the security sector. Its extensive industry experience and deep understanding of the security market have established the specialist IT PR agency as a trusted partner that has worked with brands including Yubico, Secureworks, NetScout, Arbor Networks and Security Scorecard to help them navigate the complex communications challenges in the tech security world.

"As we celebrate our 18th year in the dynamic cybersecurity industry, we are thrilled to introduce a specialised service that caters exclusively to organisations in all sectors that suffer major cybersecurity incidents," said Louise Roberts, managing director of Sphere PR (pictured).

"This new offering is designed to address the unique crisis communications challenges today’s organisations face in an environment of heightened cyber threats. It will enable them to respond in a timely manner and communicate the key facts effectively to their customers via the media," said Louise Roberts.

Sphere PR's cyber-crisis communications service is not just about managing an organisation’s reputation during and after a cyber attack. The first part guides organisations in implementing their tailored cyber-crisis communications strategy involving all the necessary stakeholders, including the CEO, CISO and CMO, in being fully prepared.

The second element of Sphere PR’s cyber-crisis communications service involves developing a communications response plan for various cybersecurity incidents and other IT outages. This involves all the necessary stakeholders to ensure all parties are prepared to respond when they fall victim to a cyber attack.

“It's about leveraging our expertise to ensure organisations practise cyber-attack scenarios and everyone knows their responsibility when a data breach or an outage does occur. Being open and honest when communicating with customers is critical in the early stages of an incident to explain the implications for customers and how they will mitigate these risks in future,” concluded Louise Roberts.

About Sphere PR

Sphere PR is a Sydney-based tech public relations firm that provides innovative communication strategies and media solutions for technology and cybersecurity brands. With 19 years of industry expertise, Sphere PR is committed to delivering exceptional results and helping clients succeed in the ever-evolving tech landscape. See the website for more information: www.SpherePR.com.au

