UN Security Staff Killed In Gaza; Guterres Calls For Probe

Tuesday, 14 May 2024, 5:31 am
Press Release: UN News

Condemning all attacks on UN personnel, Secretary-General António Guterres has called for a full investigation, his deputy spokesperson, Farhan Haq, told journalists in New York.

“With the conflict in Gaza continuing to take a heavy toll – not only on civilians, but also on humanitarian workers – the Secretary-General reiterates his urgent appeal for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire and for the release of all hostages,” he said.

Questioned by journalists, Mr. Haq said that the UN was still gathering information on the incident. He later confirmed that the security personnel killed was an international staff member, marking the first such UN death in the Gaza conflict.

Earlier on Monday, UN Palestine refugee agency UNRWA reported that another of its staff members had been killed, bringing the total number to 189.

The 53-year-old senior projects officer was believed to have died in an Israeli strike in the central town of Deir Al Balah, after leaving Rafah.

More to follow

