Hong Kong Classic Romance Musical “The Love Story Of Sam And Sally” Australian Tour

Well-known melodies featuring with light-hearted Romance is coming to Sydney

The renowned Hong Kong musical theatre company, Actors’ Family, will be performing two shows of the classic romance musical “The Love Story of Sam and Sally” at The Concourse Theatre in Sydney on June 28 and 29, 2024. The main roles will be played by a dream cast,

including the talented diva Pichead Amornsomboon, the star of King Maker (Hong Kong variety show) Lucas Yung and the versatile actress of new generation Joen Lui, featuring the live accompaniment of famous pianist Phoebus Chan. The musical based on a romantic love story occurred at Hong Kong and embedded with a Hong Kong-style light comedy style, featuring with 22 well known Hong Kong classics pop songs. The musical will be also including wonderful interactive sections, rich stage performances and multimedia elements, it will bring back the unforgettable Hong Kong to the audience.

This is the first tour of Actors’ Family in Australia, which sponsored by Hong Kong Arts Development Council, and will bring an original Hong Kong musical production to the Australian audience. For many years, Actors’ Family has been dedicated to producing high-quality, locally originated Cantonese musicals with high artistic standards. Actors’ Family has created and adapted numerous popular classic works, and has become the flagship theatre company of Hong Kong musicals. Additionally, they have taken on the mission of developing and promoting Hong Kong's original Cantonese musicals, having conducted musical theatre tours worldwide for 15 years.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“The Love Story of Sam and Sally” premiered in 2002 and began touring in 2008. It has been performed in various cities, including Hong Kong, Macau, cities of mainland China (Shenzhen, Guangzhou, Shanghai, Xi'an, etc.), and Kuala Lumpur, receiving acclaim from audiences both locally and internationally. The show has been a long-standing classic in the Hong Kong musical theatre and has become a well-known cultural brand for Hong Kong. This tour presents a new production featuring experienced veteran actors alongside a new generation of musical actors, aiming to bring fresh feeling and new insights to this classic production, and give the opportunities to the new generation of actors to show their talents to overseas audiences. The goal is to bring Hong Kong-style Cantonese musicals to foreign countries, and mark an important milestone in the development of Hong Kong musical.

“The Love Story of Sam and Sally” is a Hong Kong-style jukebox musical full of local romantic elements, described by various media as a "deeply sweet, full of 'Hong Kong flavor' romantic encounter." The story revolves around the everyday urban love story of the male lead, Sam, and the female lead, Sally. Sam and Sally met in college, fell in love and separated. They went

through reunion, rekindled love, separation and different emotional stages of their lives. Finally, they grew up and learnt to face their own hearts honestly and the importance of love in the moment. Through the romance of Sam and Sally, the musical deeply discussed the meaning of life while incorporating Hong Kong-style humor and light comedy, complemented by a selection of popular Cantonese songs. It is a perfect match of Hong Kong drama and pop music culture. Furthermore, the interactive live performances of the show engage the audience more deeply in the storyline, allowing them to empathize with the characters and contemplate their own thoughts on love and life.

The 1980s to the millennium were the golden age of Cantonese pop songs in Hong Kong. With 22 familiar Hong Kong classic pop songs, dazzling stage performances, and rich multimedia elements such as videos and illustrations, the musical presents a uniquely entertaining Hong Kong-style musical that allows the audience to fully experience the charm of Hong Kong's Cantonese culture.

Audiences in Australia are warmly invited to come and enjoy a Hong Kong-style musical performance, featuring familiar pop songs, amusing dialogues, and the love stories of Hong Kong boy and girl. Share a Hong Kong story that carries the collective memories of Hong Kongers, cry and laugh together in the theater, and spend a memorable evening.

Jukebox Musical “The Love Story of Sam and Sally”

By Actors’ Family

A Decade of Emotion: Moving Over 15,000 Hearts Since 2002

Synopsis

A Hong Kong-style romantic comedy combined with pop songs, amusing dialogues and interactive performance which presents an ordinary story of love lost and found in the city. Sam and Sally met in college, fell in love and separated. Despite different paths they took and encounters with different eople, Sam and Sally kept seeing each other again. Together and apart, realising they are indeed meant for each other, true love eventually ties them back together against all odds…

A captivating and uplifting musical performance comprising over 20 Cantonese pop songs that represent perceptions on the theme of love from different generations.

The programme has a duration of 110 minutes. Performed in Cantonese with Chinese and English surtitles.

Playwright : Victor Pang

Director: Bee Wan

Cast : Pichead Amornsomboon, Lucas Yung and Joen Lui

Live accompaniment: Phoebus Chan

VenueThe Concourse Theatre

(409 Victoria Ave, Chatswood NSW 2067, Australia)

Date28 and 29 June 2024

Time7:30 p.m.

About Actors’ Family

Actors’ Family (AF) is established in 1991 by graduates of the Hong Kong Academy for Performing Arts. As Hong Kong’s leading musical theatre company, it is committed to produce quality original Cantonese musicals, fostering local theatre development and enriching cultural lives in the city. AF strives to produce musicals in Hong Kong style which reflect daily lives with the aim to engage audiences and promote theatre arts. In recent years, AF has organised the Musical Writing Incubation Scheme in hope of building a sustainable platform to support new works from creation, preview to public staging.

Over the years, AF has created and adapted various musical productions, many of which received nominations and awards at the Hong Kong Drama Awards. Reaching beyond Hong Kong, AF has been touring productions overseas, facilitating genuine cultural exchange and promoting Hong Kong original musicals.

© Scoop Media

