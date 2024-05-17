Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

APEC Ministers In Charge Of Women’s Economic Participation Issue Joint Statement

Friday, 17 May 2024, 9:47 am
Press Release: APEC Women and the Economy Forum

Ministers in charge of women’s economic participation in the APEC region issued a joint statement following their meeting in Arequipa, Peru on 16 May 2024.

The statement reflects the outcomes of the annual APEC Women and the Economy Forum chaired by Peru’s Minister of Women and Vulnerable Populations Angela Teresa Hernandez Cajo.

The statement laid out key focus areas that members are advancing to achieve greater gender equality and economic empowerment of women and girls of diverse backgrounds, including:

  • Promoting more women in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) careers
  • Creating opportunities for women’s financial inclusion as pillar of sustainable growth.
  • Advancing equality by using information and communications technology to prevent and respond to gender-based violence.
Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from APEC Women and the Economy Forum on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 