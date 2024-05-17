APEC Ministers In Charge Of Women’s Economic Participation Issue Joint Statement

Ministers in charge of women’s economic participation in the APEC region issued a joint statement following their meeting in Arequipa, Peru on 16 May 2024.

The statement reflects the outcomes of the annual APEC Women and the Economy Forum chaired by Peru’s Minister of Women and Vulnerable Populations Angela Teresa Hernandez Cajo.

The statement laid out key focus areas that members are advancing to achieve greater gender equality and economic empowerment of women and girls of diverse backgrounds, including:

Promoting more women in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) careers

Creating opportunities for women’s financial inclusion as pillar of sustainable growth.

Advancing equality by using information and communications technology to prevent and respond to gender-based violence.

