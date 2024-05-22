Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
West Papua Action Aotearoa Stands Up For Kanaky Independence

Wednesday, 22 May 2024, 6:31 pm
Press Release: West Papua Action Aotearoa

The national network West Papua Action Aotearoa is standing in solidarity with the Kanaky people who are struggling for independence from French rule .

“France are not living up to their commitments under the Noumea Accord and not meeting their responsibilities towards a country listed on the UN Decolonisation Committee”

“Given that President Macron is visiting Port Vila this week, now would be a good time to accept that colonial rule in Kanaky should end and that France must actively support Kanaky independence. The New Zealand Government could show support for both the end of French rule in Kanaky and Indonesian rule in west Papua. Both these countries should withdraw their military and prepare to hand over executive power to the indigenous citizens of Kanaky and West Papua” said Network spokesperson Catherine Delahunty .

Ms Delahunty said that the rioting against the French authorities in Kanaky is completely unsurprising as the threats to an independent future by allowing referenda to include non-indigenous residents of Kanaky has caused outrage. Much like West Papua the colonial control of resources and government in Kanaky is oppressive and has created sustained resistance.

“Peace without justice maybe be temporarily restored but our Government needs to call on France to do more than dialogue for the resumption of French control. Kanaky and West Papua deserve to be free. “ Ms Delahunty said.

