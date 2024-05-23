MRD Officers Gain Deep Insights Of China’s Rich Agricultural Heritage And Rural Development Reforms

Graem Pita and Margery Pitatamae.

Image source: MRD Media



Two officers from the Ministry of Rural Development (MRD) have gained a profound understanding of China’s rich agricultural legacy and rural development reforms after they participated in a transformative training on circular agriculture and poverty alleviation for developing countries in China this month.

The officers are Graem Pita and Margery Pitatamae.

China’s Administration and Management Institute (AMI) of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs (MARA) hosted the training.

This pioneering initiative marks a significant milestone in international cooperation between the Solomon Islands and China, offering invaluable insights and practical solutions to address pressing agricultural and rural development challenges.

With over a century of expertise in organizing seminars and training programs, AMI has curated an intensive curriculum comprising eight important topics, which are:

Overview of China

China’s Agricultural and Rural Reform

Green Development of Agriculture

China’s Ecological and Circular Agriculture

China’s Industrial Poverty Alleviation

Comprehensive Utilization of Straws

Multilevel Recycling of Agricultural Waste

Practice of Poverty Alleviation through Agricultural Products E-Commerce in China

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Speaking from Beijing, Gream Pita acknowledged the People’s Republic of China (PRC) Embassy in Honiara and MRD for giving him and his work colleague the opportunity to participate in the training program.

He said, “This training provides a crucial glimpse into the future of agriculture and underscores the importance of proactive policymaking to mitigate environmental risks.

“While our country, including other developing countries, predominantly engages in subsistence farming, this experience inspires us to adopt simple yet impactful technologies to enhance agricultural sustainability.”

Mr. Pita said it’s a multilateral training program and convened 19 participants in total, representing various countries such as East Timor, Egypt, Nigeria, and the Solomon Islands.

“It’s a transformative learning experience.

“Tailored for government officials, the training seamlessly integrates policy discourse with technical expertise, equipping participants with a comprehensive understanding of circular agriculture and poverty alleviation strategies,” he said.

He added that the training gave participants a deep insight of China’s rich agricultural heritage and the evolution of its environmental policies.

“Preceding the 1980s, China’s agricultural practices inadvertently led to environmental degradation, notably through the burning of straw and pollution from agricultural waste. In response, the Chinese government pioneered innovative solutions, repurposing straw into animal feed and harnessing biogas from waste to power farms.”

Beyond the classroom, participants also commended the Chinese work ethic, emphasizing the nation's unwavering commitment to hard work and agricultural productivity.

Through the program, participants will have a better understanding of the achievements in China's rural and agricultural development, concepts, policies, and experiences in poverty alleviation and rural revitalization.

The training also provided an opportunity for officers to learn about China’s practices in agriculture and rural construction and strengthen exchanges with Chinese experts and scholars so as to lay the foundation for further exchanges and pragmatic bilateral cooperation.

On May 18, 2024, participants visited Nanchang City, Jiangxi Province.

The training, which commenced on May 9, ends today.

The government of the People’s Republic of China (PRC) funded the program under its bilateral cooperation with Solomon Islands.

© Scoop Media

