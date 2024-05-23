Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Three Kiwis injured in turbulence-stricken Singapore Airlines flight in hospital, one in intensive care

Thursday, 23 May 2024, 10:51 am
Press Release: RNZ

Three New Zealanders injured on the Singapore Airlines flight that encountered severe turbulence are in hospital in Bangkok, one of them in intensive care.

The flight from London to Singapore hit turbulence over Myanmar, resulting in the death of one man and seriously injuring others.

Samitivej Srinakarin Hospital said more than 100 patients were treated after the flight.

Fifty-eight of them are still in various hospitals and 20 are in intensive care.

Nine patients have undergone surgery and are in a stable condition, while another five are scheduled to have surgery in the coming days.

RNZ

