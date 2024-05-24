Colonialism Reparation Calls For Palestine To Be Granted The Status Of UN Member State

Colonialism Reparation calls, in addition of course to an immediate permanent ceasefire, for Palestine to be granted the status of UN member State and on Israel, along with the United States of America, the United Kingdom and the other colonial powers of the time, to present apologies and compensations to Palestine for the current and past colonization.

On February 26, 2024 the International Court of Justice concludes the public hearings and begins its deliberation on the advisory opinion “Legal Consequences arising from the Policies and Practices of Israel in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem” requested on December 30, 2022 by the United Nations General Assembly.

On April 18, 2024 the United Nations Security Council once again blocks Palestine's attempt to become a member of the UN due to the United States veto and despite the abstention of the United Kingdom and Switzerland and the favourable vote of the other twelve members.

In the weeks that follow the international recognition of Palestine then grows further with the addition of Barbados, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago and the Bahamas reaching 143 of the 193 UN member States and countless demonstrations of support around the world.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

On May 10, 2024 the United Nations General Assembly approves the resolution ES-10/23 which upgrades Palestine’s rights as an Observer State and urges the Security Council to reconsider favourably the Palestine’s request, in order to be able to obtain full membership.

Colonialism Reparation calls, in addition of course to an immediate permanent ceasefire, for Palestine to be granted the status of UN member State and on Israel, along with the United States of America, the United Kingdom and the other colonial powers of the time, to present apologies and compensations to Palestine for the current and past colonization so allowing a fast resumption of the Palestinian territories from decades of abuses, as already called for in March 2015.

© Scoop Media

