Lights On! Harbour City Transforms For Vivid Sydney 2024

Vivid Sydney 2024 has kicked off its 14th year with a spectacular opening night, as the festival transforms Sydney’s glittering harbour, iconic landmarks and cityscape with a showcase of creativity and innovation for the next 23 nights.

The Southern Hemisphere’s leading multi-artform festival will run from Friday 24 May to Saturday 15 June, featuring the world’s most innovative artists, culinary talent, contemporary musicians and thought leaders as part of its 2024 program under the theme of Humanity.

The ‘Lights On’ moment wowed onlookers with over 30 light installations and 3D projections across the famed 8km Vivid Sydney Light Walk, highlighted by the Sydney Opera House featuring the breathtaking new digital artwork, Lighting of the Sails: Echo (2024). Created by multidisciplinary Australian artist and 2023 Archibald Prize Winner Julia Gutman, with creative technologists Pleasant Company, the projection on the Sydney Opera House Sails digitises centuries-old fabric making techniques into an animated, modern epic.

NSW Premier Chris Minns said:

“The bright lights of Vivid Sydney are officially on.

“For the next 3 weeks Sydney will showcase the magical lights, art and fun of Vivid Sydney. There is something for the whole family, so I encourage everyone to come along and make the most of Vivid Sydney this year.”

Minister for the Arts, Minister for Music and the Night-time Economy, and Minister for Jobs and Tourism John Graham said:

“Since 2009, Vivid Sydney has been a global platform showcasing our vibrant culture, bustling nightlife and creative talents.

“Going from strength to strength in its 14th year, Vivid Sydney shows the world our colourful creative side. Vivid Sydney shows the world we have big dreams.

“With the majority of this year’s festival being free, we’re looking forward to welcoming visitors back again in the millions.

“Tonight, we begin 23 days of Light, 23 days of Music, Ideas and Food. 23 days of shared experiences. For the next 23 days, Sydney will be beautiful by day, Vivid Sydney by night.”

Vivid Sydney Festival Director Gill Minervini said:

"Vivid Sydney is the original festival of light, art and culture, and we’re proud to be celebrating its 14th year with an incredible line-up of light, music, ideas and food under 2024’s theme of Humanity.

“It is such a privilege and honour to direct this year’s program and we’re so excited to bring festival-goers a calibre of Australian and international talent that not only maintains the standard we’ve set in previous years but takes the program to new heights. Vivid Sydney 2024 is a must-see, and we can’t wait to welcome all Australians and global visitors alike for the next 23 nights!”

Staged across the Sydney CBD, Vivid Sydney festival locations and venues include Circular Quay, the Sydney Opera House, The Rocks, State Library of New South Wales, Walsh Bay Arts Precinct, Barangaroo, Darling Harbour, University of Technology Sydney, The Goods Line, Wynyard Tunnels, Royal Botanic Garden Sydney, Carriageworks, and more.

For more information and tickets visit vividsydney.com.

