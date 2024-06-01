International Pride Awards: Nominations are open!

UNDP and ILGA World are pleased to announce that the nominations for the inaugural International Pride Awards are officially open!

The International Pride Awards seeks to recognize LGBTIQ+ heroes who are paving the way for equality and inclusion, tell their stories, and inspire others to take action.

Visit the website to make a nomination from today until 30 June.

This year’s award categories are:

MOVEMENT BUILDING IN THE FACE OF HOSTILITY

Mobilizing for change and positively impacting LGBTIQ+ lives, despite a hostile and risky environment.

CELEBRATING DIVERSE LIVES

Championing protection, freedom and equality for trans, gender diverse and intersex people.

EMERGING LEADER

Reimagining LGBTIQ+ liberation for a new generation.

LIFELONG PURSUIT OF EQUALITY

Pioneering, enduring and far-reaching influence on equality progress.

EXTRAORDINARY ALLY

Celebrating friends of our communities who are passionately enhancing freedom for others.

You can nominate a person in every category. In the “Movement building in the face of hostility” category, nominees can also be organizations.

The awardees will be announced live at a ceremony in Cape Town, South Africa on 13 November 2024, which will be part of the 31st ILGA World Conference.

