International Pride Awards: Nominations are open!

Saturday, 1 June 2024, 3:03 pm
Press Release: UNDP Asia-Pacific

UNDP and ILGA World are pleased to announce that the nominations for the inaugural International Pride Awards are officially open!

The International Pride Awards seeks to recognize LGBTIQ+ heroes who are paving the way for equality and inclusion, tell their stories, and inspire others to take action.

Visit the website to make a nomination from today until 30 June.

This year’s award categories are:

MOVEMENT BUILDING IN THE FACE OF HOSTILITY
Mobilizing for change and positively impacting LGBTIQ+ lives, despite a hostile and risky environment.

CELEBRATING DIVERSE LIVES
Championing protection, freedom and equality for trans, gender diverse and intersex people.

EMERGING LEADER
Reimagining LGBTIQ+ liberation for a new generation.

LIFELONG PURSUIT OF EQUALITY
Pioneering, enduring and far-reaching influence on equality progress.

EXTRAORDINARY ALLY
Celebrating friends of our communities who are passionately enhancing freedom for others.

You can nominate a person in every category. In the “Movement building in the face of hostility” category, nominees can also be organizations.

The awardees will be announced live at a ceremony in Cape Town, South Africa on 13 November 2024, which will be part of the 31st ILGA World Conference.

