New Zealand Prime Minister, Rt Hon. Christopher Luxon, To Visit Niue

Alofi, Niue – 03 June 2024 - The Prime Minister of New Zealand, the Right Honourable Christopher Luxon, is set to embark on a historic journey to Niue on 3rd June 2024, marking his first visit to the Pacific Island region since assuming the role as Prime Minister. Following his visit to Niue, Prime Minister Luxon will further his Pacific engagement with a trip to the Republic of Fiji.

This forthcoming visit holds profound significance as Niue emerges as the primary destination for Prime Minister Luxon's Pacific outreach. It underscores the unique relationship shared between Niue and New Zealand, emphasizing mutual cooperation and shared aspirations.

The groundwork for this historic visit was laid during a meeting between Prime Minister Luxon and the Premier of Niue, the Honourable Dalton Tagelagi, in December 2023 in New Zealand. Discussions during this meeting of the respective Prime Ministers were centred around the relationship between Niue and New Zealand and outlining plans for Niue’s upcoming 50th Constitution Celebrations.

Premier Tagelagi remarked, "Prime Minister Luxon's visit to Niue aims to foster a deeper understanding of the Niuean people and to witness the transformative impact of the New Zealand Government’s funding on a key infrastructure project. This trip underscores New Zealand's commitment to supporting the development of Niue and its wider Pacific partners."

" The significance of the upcoming visit will centre on discussions about the direction of the New Zealand Government, particularly in light of ongoing reforms, and explored how they may relate to Niue. Furthermore, the imminent 50th Constitution Celebration in Niue in October emphasizes the importance of understanding the long-standing partnership between New Zealand and Niue and the significance of the realm” said Premier Tagelagi.

The outcomes of these deliberations will outline future collaborations between the Governments of Niue and New Zealand, shaping the course of their enduring partnership.

Prime Minister Luxon is scheduled to depart for Fiji on June 4, 2024, before returning to New Zealand on June 7, 2024. His engagements in both Niue and Fiji underscore New Zealand's steadfast commitment to nurturing robust and meaningful relationships across the Pacific region.

