Hawai‘i Gov. Green Appoints Two New Members To EWC Board Of Governors

Hawai‘i Governor Josh Green has appointed attorney Rai Saint Chu and Hawaiian Host Group president and CEO Edward Schultz to three-year terms as members of the East-West Center’s Board of Governors, beginning on July 1. They will succeed outgoing Board Chair James K. Scott and Vice Chair Peter S. Ho, who have completed their board terms. The board will elect new chairpeople at its next meeting in late June, being held in Manila to coincide with the Center’s International Media Conference there.

EWC leaders extended a warm welcome to the new members and a grateful farewell to those departing. “We are grateful to the governor for his thoughtful appointments and are so pleased to welcome our new board members Rai Saint Chu and Edward Schultz,” said Center President Suzanne Vares-Lum. “Their experience, perspective, and vision will be wonderful contributions to the board’s important mission. Our deepest thanks go out also to departing members Jim Scott and Peter Ho for their exceptional leadership and dedication during their terms of service.”

About the Appointees:

Rai Saint Chu is the Managing Attorney and Vice President at Turbin Chu Heidt Attorneys at Law. Since 1972, Ms. Chu has had a wealth of experience in the legal field in Hawaii, previously serving as the 2009 President of the Hawaii State Bar Association as well as numerous board and committee chair positions. As an elected delegate to the 1978 Hawaii State Constitutional Convention, she was also involved in the legal creation of the Judicial Selection Commission, Intermediate Court of Appeals, and the Office of Hawaiian Affairs.

Edward Schultz is the President and CEO of Hawaiian Host Group. Starting as an investment banker in New York City, Mr. Schultz transitioned to the coffee shop industry in 2003, ultimately moving to Oahu after purchasing Honolulu Coffee in 2008. He joined Hawaiian Host Group in late 2018 and now oversees 400 employees in Hawaii, Los Angeles, and Tokyo.

About the EWC Board of Governors:

The East-West Center Board of Governors consists of 18 members. The US Secretary of State and the Governor of Hawai‘i each appoint five members, and these 10 appointees in turn elect five additional members from Asia and the Pacific. There are also three ex-officio members: the Governor of Hawai‘i, the US Assistant Secretary of State for Educational and Cultural Affairs, and the President of the University of Hawai‘i.

