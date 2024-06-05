Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Special: Up To 25% Off Scoop Pro Learn More

Hyundai i10 Nios: A Complete Review Of Features And Price

Wednesday, 5 June 2024, 11:37 am
Press Release: Hugh Grant

The Hyundai i10 Nios has been a game-changer in the hatchback segment in India. Its impressive looks, along with its efficient engine, have made it a favourite among car enthusiasts. When you look at the Grand i10 Nios, the first thing that catches attention is its aerodynamic build.

The car's sporty grille and sharp lines give it a premium look. The projector headlamps, which have LED DRLs, enhance the hatchback's premium appearance.

Exterior

The car's sleek and modern appearance will surely command attention on the road. At the front, the hatchback comes with a sporty bumper with blacked-out elements that give the car a chic touch. On the side, the car has some really nice features, including a strong shoulder line and 15-inch diamond-cut wheels. At the back, the hatchback features a connecting-type LED tail lamp. What enhances the appeal of the vehicle on the road is the presence of a roof-mounted spoiler.

Interior

The interior of the car is designed to be comfortable and clutter-free. The dual-tone and beige colour scheme used in the cabin surely makes it appear very premium. The i10 Nios has a neatly designed dashboard with an easy-to-use touchscreen that is compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Prices and Variants

The facelifted version of the Hyundai i10 Nios came to the Indian market in September 2022. Car buyers won't be left without choices if they wish to bring home a brand new i10 Nios. There's an option to choose between automatic and manual variants at the buyer's convenience. Currently, there are as many as 11 variants available for buyers to choose from.

The 1.2 Era is the hatchback's base variant with a price tag of INR 6.37 lakhs in Delhi (on-road). The base automatic model can be bought for INR 8.32 lakhs (on-road in Delhi). Here's a list showing all the variants of the Nios with their available prices.

Variant On-Road Price in Delhi (in Rs.)
1.2 Era6.37 L
1.2 Sportz8.15 L
1.2 Magna AMT8.32 L
1.2 Magna7.51 L
1.2 Corporate7.67 L
1.2 Asta8.85 L
1.2 Sportz AMT8.88 L
1.2 Magna CNG8.40 L
1.2 Corporate AMT8.49 L
1.2 Sportz CNG9.01 L
1.2 Asta AMT9.58 L

Engine

The hatchback has a 1.2-litre petrol engine with a power figure of 81 bhp. The engine has a capacity of 1197 cc, ensuring your drives are as seamless as you wish. Here's a look at the essential parameters regarding the car engine -

ParameterDetails
Displacement1197 cc
Max Power 82 Bhp
EmissionBS6
Fuel TypePetrol
Max Torque 113.8 Nm

Colour Options

The chic hatchback ensures there are enough choices available for car enthusiasts to make a pick from. Here’s a list of the available colours -

  • Fiery Red
  • Titan Grey
  • Aqua Teal
  • Spark Green
  • Typhoon Silver
  • Atlas White with Abyss Black
  • Spark Green with Abyss Black
  • Atlas White

Ground Clearance

The Grand i10 Nios hatchback is designed to deliver an exceptional driving experience, whether navigating city streets or embarking on highway journeys. A generous ground clearance of 165 mm ensures smooth and comfortable rides across various terrains. This ample ground clearance allows the car to easily handle diverse road conditions, providing confidence and stability to the driver. Whether you encounter speed bumps, potholes, or uneven roads, the Grand i10 Nios maintains a steady ride, making it a versatile and reliable choice for urban commutes and longer trips.

Safety

The Grand i10 Nios is a standout choice for safety-conscious buyers due to its comprehensive list of safety features. Standard safety includes six airbags, providing peace of mind for all passengers. Advanced safety systems such as ABS (Anti-lock Braking System) and EBD (Electronic Brakeforce Distribution) further enhance the car's safety profile by improving braking efficiency and stability.

Additional key safety features include hill-hold control, which prevents rollback on inclines, a tyre pressure monitoring system to ensure optimal tyre performance and a rear parking camera to aid in safer reversing. These features collectively make the Grand i10 Nios a reliable and secure option for modern drivers.

Dimensions

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios showcases a compact yet highly functional design, making it an ideal choice for urban driving. Its dimensions include a length of 3815 mm, a width of 1680 mm, and a height of 1520 mm, striking a balance between spaciousness and ease of manoeuvrability. The car's 2450 mm wheelbase enhances stability, ensuring a smooth and controlled ride. Weighing in at 930 kg, the Grand i10 Nios is nimble and fuel-efficient. With four doors, it offers excellent accessibility for both passengers and cargo, making it a practical and versatile option for various driving needs.

Wrapping Up

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios promises to be an excellent choice for car buyers with its combination of striking looks and an efficient engine. With many safety features available to top it up, the car has surely earned a name for itself in the Indian automotive market.

