Top 3 Reasons To Buy Your First Car From ACKO Drive

Most people in India dream of buying a car. Now, imagine buying your first car! Endless thoughts and doubts hover in our minds when it's time to make our first big purchase. With its wide range of services, ACKO Drive has arrived as the perfect solution in the car-buying market.

Now, you no longer need to feel edgy while booking that dream car. With top-notch quality assurance and express delivery services, ACKO Drive has emerged as the market's new game-changer.

Let's take a detailed look at why ACKO DRIVE is the unparalleled platform for buying your next car.

Endless Options with Express Delivery

Let's take a hypothetical scenario to begin with. Imagine you are looking for a budget vehicle and are torn between the Tata Nexon and the Mahindra XUV 300. You love some features of the former while the latter has some aspects you can't sacrifice too. You need to visit different car dealerships to check out the cars you have shortlisted.

In this era of fast-paced work culture, getting time out of your busy schedule is no less than a challenge. This is where ACKO Drive comes to the rescue, as you will find endless vehicle options to look for under the same roof. Check the latest car models from reputed manufacturers, and you will also get the option to compare them side by side.

Filter Option

The filter option further streamlines the process, allowing you to enter specifics and get results without wasting time.

Fast Delivery

Once you have booked the car, the next step is to deliver it. That is one area where ACKO Drive shines, with speed that is hard to match in the market. The platform boasts lightning-fast delivery speeds, getting your car delivered to you in less than 15 days (select models). So, no more waiting in anticipation for your machine to reach your garage. With ACKO Drive, everything will be fast and convenient.

Comprehensive After-Sales Services

Buying a car is one thing, and keeping it maintained is another. With the challenging terrains in India, having your vehicle fully maintained and free of wear and tear becomes all the more necessary. ACKO Drive offers the most comprehensive range of after-sales services, from car repair to car maintenance.

With ACKO Drive by your side, you can rest assured of any challenges that come your way on the road. You must locate the nearest ACKO Drive garage, and the expert mechanics will ensure your car is returned to you in top-notch condition.

Free Car Pick Up

ACKO Drive aims to change the entire garage experience with its services. They offer absolutely free car pick-up and drop-off services. There's no need to worry about authenticity anymore, as the platform only offers the best quality genuine spare parts to get your vehicle running.

Real-time Updates

Gone are the days when you had to wait in anticipation. With ACKO Drive by your side, you can now stay a step ahead regarding car repair and services. Get real-time updates on your vehicle servicing and seamlessly keep track of the process.

Transparent Prices and Best deals

Stay away from hidden charges when purchasing your new vehicle. Most platforms and dealerships often have undisclosed fees that come as a shock when you make the final payment. This also harms customers' trust, as they feel deceived. ACKO Drive has introduced a change in this regard, as you only pay the price listed on the website.

No hidden charges are lurking for you to worry about, as the platform keeps utmost transparency in every aspect. You can check the car's on-road price in as many as 10 cities in India. The list of the available cities is given below -

Bangalore

Gurgaon

Chennai

Delhi

Hyderabad

Mumbai

Faridabad

Ghaziabad

Noida

Pune

Best Deals

The platform also boasts the best deals for cars. ACKO Drive strategically partners with dealers to provide the best rate for your new car. They also offer doorstep delivery to make the process more convenient.

Additional Resources

Apart from the above-mentioned services, the platform has an endless collection of in-depth blogs and comparisons to simplify your buying process. The blogs analyse a wide range of cars and detail what to expect if you own one.

With a thorough, detailed analysis of every aspect, buyers are well-positioned to understand whether or not to buy a particular car. Information regarding upcoming car models is also provided so that people can plan accordingly which car they should buy.

Wrapping Up

ACKO Drive has surely changed the whole process of buying a new car. With endless service options and a wide range of cars to choose from, the platform is surely the one to consider if you are looking to purchase a brand-new vehicle. Whether a sedan or an SUV, there is no shortage of options. Book a car and expect it to be delivered in a flash with express delivery services. Buying a new car was never more convenient.

