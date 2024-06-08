Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Special: Up To 25% Off Scoop Pro Learn More

World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Comment By UN Human Rights Chief Volker Türk On Killings In Sudan’s Wad Al-Noura Village

Saturday, 8 June 2024, 4:05 am
Press Release: OHCHR

Geneva, 7 June 2024

I am profoundly shocked, yet again, by the reports of brutal killings of civilians in the Sudanese village of Wad Al-Noura, in Al Jazirah State, which was attacked on Wednesday by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF). Information gathered by my Office indicates that the RSF used weapons with wide-area effects, including artillery shells, during the attack. Clashes were also said to have erupted between the RSF and individuals mobilised by the Sudanese Armed Forces.

These killings add to my existing, serious concerns about the adherence to the principles of distinction, proportionality and precaution under international humanitarian law by those involved in the fighting. They also raise questions about the ongoing arming of local groups in the context of continuing hostilities.

I call on the RSF and all relevant parties to carry out a prompt independent investigation in line with their obligations under international law. Those responsible for unlawful killings must be held accountable.

How many more Sudanese civilians must die before the parties to the conflict stop the fighting?

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from OHCHR on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 