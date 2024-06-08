Comment By UN Human Rights Chief Volker Türk On Killings In Sudan’s Wad Al-Noura Village

Geneva, 7 June 2024

I am profoundly shocked, yet again, by the reports of brutal killings of civilians in the Sudanese village of Wad Al-Noura, in Al Jazirah State, which was attacked on Wednesday by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF). Information gathered by my Office indicates that the RSF used weapons with wide-area effects, including artillery shells, during the attack. Clashes were also said to have erupted between the RSF and individuals mobilised by the Sudanese Armed Forces.

These killings add to my existing, serious concerns about the adherence to the principles of distinction, proportionality and precaution under international humanitarian law by those involved in the fighting. They also raise questions about the ongoing arming of local groups in the context of continuing hostilities.

I call on the RSF and all relevant parties to carry out a prompt independent investigation in line with their obligations under international law. Those responsible for unlawful killings must be held accountable.

How many more Sudanese civilians must die before the parties to the conflict stop the fighting?

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

