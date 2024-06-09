Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Special: Up To 25% Off Scoop Pro Learn More

World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Christophe Deloire, Director General Of Reporters Without Borders, Died On Saturday, 8 June At The Age Of 53

Sunday, 9 June 2024, 1:10 pm
Press Release: Reporters Without Borders

The team at Reporters Without Borders’ international secretariat, its offices and sections, and their boards of directors, are deeply saddened to announce the death of Christophe Deloire, secretary-general of Reporters Without Borders International and director-general of Reporters Without Borders, following a battle with cancer.

Christophe Deloire had held the post since 2012 and for 12 years transformed the association, marked by renewed growth and impact, into a global champion for the defence of journalism. Founding President of the Forum on Information and Democracy since 2018 and appointed General Delegate of the États généraux de l'information in 2023, Christophe Deloire was a tireless defender, on every continent, of the freedom, independence and pluralism of journalism, in a context of information chaos. Journalism was his life's struggle, which he fought with unshakeable conviction.

Reporters Without Borders extends its deepest condolences to his wife Perrine, his son Nathan, his parents, and all those close to him.

“Christophe Deloire led the organisation at a crucial time for the right to information. His contribution to defending this fundamental right has been considerable. The Board of Directors shares in the grief of his family and friends," said Pierre Haski, Chairman of RSF's Board of Directors.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Reporters Without Borders on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 