Christophe Deloire, Director General Of Reporters Without Borders, Died On Saturday, 8 June At The Age Of 53

The team at Reporters Without Borders’ international secretariat, its offices and sections, and their boards of directors, are deeply saddened to announce the death of Christophe Deloire, secretary-general of Reporters Without Borders International and director-general of Reporters Without Borders, following a battle with cancer.

Christophe Deloire had held the post since 2012 and for 12 years transformed the association, marked by renewed growth and impact, into a global champion for the defence of journalism. Founding President of the Forum on Information and Democracy since 2018 and appointed General Delegate of the États généraux de l'information in 2023, Christophe Deloire was a tireless defender, on every continent, of the freedom, independence and pluralism of journalism, in a context of information chaos. Journalism was his life's struggle, which he fought with unshakeable conviction.

Reporters Without Borders extends its deepest condolences to his wife Perrine, his son Nathan, his parents, and all those close to him.

“Christophe Deloire led the organisation at a crucial time for the right to information. His contribution to defending this fundamental right has been considerable. The Board of Directors shares in the grief of his family and friends," said Pierre Haski, Chairman of RSF's Board of Directors.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

