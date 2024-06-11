Pay Up For Climate Finance!

BONN, Germany - The Global North owes the Global South a huge debt for the climate crisis they have historically caused, are causing and will continue to cause. It is time for rich countries to step up and pay up, by delivering on their financial commitments to enable climate action in developing countries. The lack of progress on climate finance in the UN talks in Bonn is a disgrace, to say the least. It is ridiculous that less than 6 months before COP29, and after two years of negotiations, developed countries have still not shown how much money they are willing to commit. Global North governments must urgently provide new, additional and at scale public finance to fulfil their obligations under the Paris Agreement.

Youth groups, Indigenous peoples organisations, Women and Gender groups, Trade Unions, and members of the climate justice movement - collectively representing millions of people - are joining forces to demand rich countries start paying off the climate debt they owe to the Global South. This diverse cohort of movements and networks of people and communities worldwide are demanding as one voice: it’s time for the Global North to pay up for climate finance!

Peaceful protest

When: June 11, 2024, 0830 AM (GMT+2)

Where: Outside the entrance to the WCCB venue

Speakers include:

Sharana Sherpa from Nepal

Marina Guião, Youth and Climate Justice Activist

Anabella Rosemberg, Climate Action Network International

Tetet Lauron, Rosa Luxemberg Stiftung, DCJ

More speakers forthcoming

Press conference

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

When: June 11, 2024, 12:30 PM(GMT+2)

Where: Nairobi Room 4 with livestream

Speakers include:

Onel Inanadinia Masardule, of the Guna Indigenous Peoples of Panama

Romie Niedermayer, YOUNGO Youth Constituency

John Mark Mwanika, of the Amalgamated Transport & General Workers Union Uganda (ATGWU)

Gina Cortés Valderrama, Women & Gender Constituency and Aluna Minga collective

Meena Raman, of Third World Network, Global Campaign toDemand Climate Justice

Iskander Erzini Vernoit, of the Imal Initiative for Climate & Development and Climate Action Network Arab World

This is a press conference co-hosted by the Global Campaign to Demand Climate Justice (DCJ), The Asian Peoples' Movement on Debt and Development (APMDD) and Climate Action Network.

© Scoop Media

