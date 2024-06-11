UN Climate Change Executive Secretary Simon Stiell Speech On The Enhanced Transparency Framework

UN Climate Change

Opening remarks of Executive Secretary Simon Stiell

Dialogue on the Enhanced Transparency Framework

June UN Climate Meetings, Bonn (SB60)

Monday, 10 June 2024

In my opening speech I called the Paris Agreement the machinery for climate action. Together we make that machinery work.

But it’s a complex and interdependent machinery. We can’t just demand it do more.

Biennial Transparency Reports – BTRs – help to shine a light on progress. They tell us if the machinery is working, how it is performing, whether we are reaching our Paris Agreement goals.

Or, are the lights flashing red on the console? Do we need to make repairs or upgrades to get it working faster?

The incoming COP Presidency has asked Parties to submit their BTRs ahead of COP29 in Baku, where possible.

I’m delighted that countries have already responded. Last year, Andorra became the first country ever to submit a BTR, and another came in just recently from Guyana, a member of the Alliance of Small Island States.

Preparing these reports isn’t just about ticking a box. Knowledge gained will help countries make informed choices, set ambitious goals, and unlock the finance needed to support them.

For example, Guyana’s report details the progress made measuring the vast forests that cover the country and the carbon they capture. As well as highlighting areas where more investment is needed.

Countries like Guyana can then build on these reports to strengthen their national climate plans - NDCs - and develop more effective policies.

Clear and honest reporting also strengthens trust between countries and among stakeholders, and that creates the conditions for faster and fairer action.

Clearly some countries are facing much bigger challenges.

We acknowledge that all countries, particularly developing states, often face problems gathering, managing, and analyzing data and producing reports.

Every country starts this process from a different place. But we can’t let the perfect be the enemy of the good.

Nobody is expecting countries facing enormous human and economic challenges to submit a platinum-standard report first time around.

I encourage you all to submit the best possible report you can, this year.

And, rest assured, support will be provided for those who need it. The UNFCCC secretariat is working overtime to provide as much practical help as we can.

We have already trained more than 1100 experts from 150 countries, building the capacity of thousands of practitioners, including across other intergovernmental organizations.

This month, we will deliver new Enhanced Transparency Framework reporting tools that integrate tracking of greenhouse gas inventories, action, and support.

In partnership with Microsoft, we are also developing a new Climate Data Hub to bring this data to life.

On top of this, we’re working on more training and capacity building, and piloting new review processes and procedures.

We encourage you to take every opportunity to learn, test, and build the new skills and capacities you need.

There is no magic wand. We need every country to play their part. If you need help, please reach out.

Parties should also support each other. No country can solve climate change alone. Every country can learn from its peers.

We need a paradigm shift on climate transparency. We should not see reporting as a burden, but as an incredible opportunity -to learn from the data and to design more effective policies. To direct resources where they’re needed most. And to share the successes we're proud of.

Together we can build capacity, to see and seed more climate action and change lives for the better.

Together we can put the Paris Agreement machinery to work.

Together for transparency.

I thank you.

