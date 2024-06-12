Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
China, Russia, And Iran Call On The West To Restore Nuclear Deal

Wednesday, 12 June 2024, 10:32 am
Press Release: Globetrotter

China, Russia, and Iran, three of the seven original signatories of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), or Iran nuclear deal, issued a joint statement on June 5, asking the European signatories to make efforts to restore the deal.

“The People’s Republic of China, the Islamic Republic of Iran[,] and the Russian Federation are convinced that it is time for Western Countries to demonstrate political will, stop the continued cycle of escalation that has been going on for almost two years[,] and take the necessary steps towards the revival of the JCPOA. This can still be done,” the statement reads.

The JCPOA was signed by Iran and the five permanent members of the UN Security Council and Germany in 2015. The deal allowed Iran to have a peaceful nuclear program under certain restrictions and strict international observation. In return, all international sanctions on Iran were lifted.

However, in May 2018, the United States decided to unilaterally withdraw from the deal claiming its provisions were insufficient. The Trump administration imposed numerous unilateral sanctions against Iran as well. Its European allies have also imposed sanctions against Iran.

During his 2020 electoral campaign, President Joe Biden had promised to return to the deal if elected. A talk was initiated to revive the deal in April 2021 in Vienna. However, it has remained inconclusive as the United States has refused to withdraw all sanctions before full restoration of Iranian compliance to the provisions of the deal.

The Biden administration has since broadened the sanctions regime against Iran. It has also leveled allegations that Iran is trying to develop nuclear weapons and has pointed out Iran’s non-compliance with the provisions of the deal.

The joint statement of China, Russia, and Iran on June 5 called both the United States’ unilateral withdrawal and the sanctions against Iran illegal.

© Scoop Media

