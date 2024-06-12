VNYLab, A Music Platform For Independent Artists And Their Fans, Acquires Patron Empowerment

New York, New York – June 6, 2024 – VNYLab, a new music platform for independent artists and emerging performers designed to uniquely bring artists and their fans closer together, today announced that they have acquired Patron Empowerment, Inc., the developer of the Rhythmic Rebellion platform.

The multi-million-dollar transaction will further accelerate the rapid growth of the VNYLab platform, which will officially debut this summer.

VNYLab was created by professional musician and technology entrepreneur Jon Zeit, veteran CEO Wes Mason, and professional musician, accomplished songwriter, and business development executive Nikki Fernandez.

“The acquisition of Rhythmic Rebellion resonates deeply with our core values and aspirations. Nikki and I grew up in writer’s rooms, in studios, and on stage, and the artists we shared those experiences with, are the kinds of music creators we are building VNYLab for,” said Zeit. “In a climate where headlines often hint at industry turbulence, this acquisition reaffirms our commitment to empowering creators.”

“We believe in creating more effective approaches to safeguarding the interests of those who breathe life into our industry—the writers, the performers, the dreamers, and the fans,” Zeit added. “By providing them with the modern tools and autonomy to navigate their journey independently, we believe we are not just shaping the future of VNYLab; we're shaping the future of music itself.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Greg Allen, the founder and CEO of Patron Empowerment and the principal architect of Rhythmic Rebellion, has joined VNYLab as a partner.

“For an artist, being able to communicate with your fans is more important than anything, keeping them in your circle, sharing your music and experiences,” said Allen. “VNYLab is now a revolutionary platform, a full-feature resource for both fans and artists that shapes the future of the music industry.”

According to John Loeffler, former EVP of Repertoire and Marketing at BMG Records, “With the acquisition and integration of Rhythmic Rebellion, VNYLab has become the ultimate resource for the young musician. Nothing else exists that is as deep as VNYLab. I’ve seen many that have attempted to do this. VNYLab is on to something special, which is one of the reasons I’ve joined the team as an advisor.”

Soon, VNYLab will be sharing the origin story of VNYLab, the story of Rhythmic Rebellion, the capabilities of the VNYLab platform, and the musicians and performers who will join VNYLab for the company’s summer launch events.

© Scoop Media

