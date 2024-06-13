Vanuatu Votes In Favour Of Constitutional Change

Vanuatu voters have said yes in its first-ever referendum to two changes to the country's constitution which aim to help settle the troubled political arena.

The government is aiming to end party-hopping and to force independents to join political parties and the public are to have the final say on it.

It follows a slew of motions for votes of no confidence and three changes of government in 2023.

Article 17A was supported by 59.28 per cent of voters - or 53,809 people. This article relates to MPs who resign or are terminated for ceasing to support a political party having their seat automatically vacated.

There were 36,968 people who voted no to this.

On article 17B, which says all MPs must be affiliated to a political party and cannot be a one-person party, 57.98 per cent - or 52,364 people - voted yes, and 37,946 said no.

The articles have already been passed by parliament and the referendum result would dictate whether they come into effect or are rescinded.

According to the Vanuatu electoral commission, with the referendum results now in, the ball is now in prime minister Charlot Salwai's court as the constitutional amendments need to be gazetted to come into effect.

Commission chairman Edward Kaltamat said preparations are underway to support independent MPs and political parties to make the necessary transitions once the laws come into effect.

Vanuatu's climate change minsiter Ralph Regenvanu said on X (formerly Twitter) it was "now up to us MP's and politicians to honour this result and implement this mandate and obligation to the full extent possible".

Location wise, Efate and Port Vila, in Shefa Province, and Tanna in Tafea province, showed support for the changes.

Strong opposition was shown in votes from Santo in Sanma province, and Epi in Shefa province.

Mixed results were observed in places like Pentecost and Malekula.

Overseas votes from diaspora in Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, and New Caledonia also contributed, generally leaning towards support for the referendum questions.

