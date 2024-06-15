Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Recognizing LGBTIQ+ Equality Heroes: Nominate For The International Pride Awards

Saturday, 15 June 2024, 3:27 am
Press Release: UNDP

The deadline to submit your nominations for the International Pride Awards is on 30 June. Nominations can be made on the website: https://internationalprideawards.org/en/nominations/

The International Pride Awards seeks to recognize LGBTIQ+ heroes who are paving the way for equality and inclusion, tell their stories, and inspire others to take action.

This year’s award categories are:

MOVEMENT BUILDING IN THE FACE OF HOSTILITY
Mobilizing for change and positively impacting LGBTIQ+ lives, despite a hostile and risky environment.

CELEBRATING DIVERSE LIVES
Championing protection, freedom and equality for trans, gender diverse and intersex people.

EMERGING LEADER
Reimagining LGBTIQ+ liberation for a new generation.

LIFELONG PURSUIT OF EQUALITY
Pioneering, enduring and far-reaching influence on equality progress.

EXTRAORDINARY ALLY
Celebrating friends of our communities who are passionately enhancing freedom for others.

You can nominate a person in every category. In the “Movement building in the face of hostility” category, nominees can also be organizations.

The awardees will be announced live at a ceremony in Cape Town, South Africa on 13 November 2024, which will be part of the 31st ILGA World Conference.

Visit the website and nominate your LGBTIQ+ hero today

Being LGBTI in Asia and the Pacific is a regional programme which aims to address inequality, violence and discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation, gender identity or intersex status, and promote universal access to health and social services.

Find more from UNDP on InfoPages.
 
 
 
