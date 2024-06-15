Recognizing LGBTIQ+ Equality Heroes: Nominate For The International Pride Awards
The deadline to submit your nominations for the International Pride Awards is on 30 June. Nominations can be made on the website: https://internationalprideawards.org/en/nominations/
The International Pride Awards seeks to recognize LGBTIQ+ heroes who are paving the way for equality and inclusion, tell their stories, and inspire others to take action.
This year’s award categories are:
MOVEMENT
BUILDING IN THE FACE OF HOSTILITY
Mobilizing for change and positively impacting LGBTIQ+ lives, despite a hostile and risky environment.
CELEBRATING
DIVERSE LIVES
Championing protection, freedom and equality for trans, gender diverse and intersex people.
EMERGING
LEADER
Reimagining LGBTIQ+ liberation for a new generation.
LIFELONG PURSUIT OF
EQUALITY
Pioneering, enduring and far-reaching influence on equality progress.
EXTRAORDINARY
ALLY
Celebrating friends of our communities who are passionately enhancing freedom for others.
You can nominate a person in every category. In the “Movement building in the face of hostility” category, nominees can also be organizations.
The awardees will be announced live at a ceremony in Cape Town, South Africa on 13 November 2024, which will be part of the 31st ILGA World Conference.
Visit the website and nominate your LGBTIQ+ hero today
Being LGBTI in Asia and the Pacific is a regional programme which aims to address inequality, violence and discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation, gender identity or intersex status, and promote universal access to health and social services.