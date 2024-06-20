International Solidarity On World Refugee Day

A on climate change and migration outlines some of the solutions demanded by trade unions to improve support for refugees.

ITUC General Secretary Luc Triangle said: “This day serves as a reminder of the resilience and courage of refugees and the urgent need for global action to ensure their protection. Trade unions are uniquely placed to support people seeking refuge by protecting their right to work and democratic, workplace rights. This is what we do; they are core values for the trade union movement, and central to the ITUC For Democracy campaign.”

We call on governments, employers, and communities worldwide to uphold the principles of solidarity, equality, and inclusivity, and take the following actions to support refugees:

Ensure access to decent work : Refugees must have access to decent work. This is essential for their economic independence, their dignity, and self-worth. All countries must remove legal and practical barriers that prevent refugees from participating fully in the labour market.

: Refugees must have access to decent work. This is essential for their economic independence, their dignity, and self-worth. All countries must remove legal and practical barriers that prevent refugees from participating fully in the labour market. Protect labour rights : Refugees often face exploitation and abuse in the labour market. Labour standards and protections must be enforced for all workers, regardless of their status.

: Refugees often face exploitation and abuse in the labour market. Labour standards and protections must be enforced for all workers, regardless of their status. Promote social inclusion and integration : Refugees should be welcomed into our communities and their inclusion must be supported. This includes access to social protection, quality public services and measures to recognise their skills and provide them with skills development and life-long learning opportunities.

: Refugees should be welcomed into our communities and their inclusion must be supported. This includes access to social protection, quality public services and measures to recognise their skills and provide them with skills development and life-long learning opportunities. Strengthen international cooperation and responsibility-sharing: International solidarity is crucial to address the root causes of displacement and implement durable solutions. Wealthier countries must share responsibility by creating humanitarian pathways for displaced persons and providing adequate resources and support to countries hosting large numbers of refugees.

ITUC General Secretary Luc Triangle concluded: “The ITUC reaffirms its commitment to advocating for the rights of refugees and combatting discrimination and xenophobia. By supporting refugees, we not only uphold our humanitarian obligations but also build stronger, more resilient societies.”

The UNHCR estimates that there are around 130 million people forcibly displaced from their homes in 2024. This includes refugees, asylum-seekers, and millions of displaced people both within their countries as well as across borders due to adverse impacts of climate change.

