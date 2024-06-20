Recognising The Valuable Role Of CSO In Regionalism

Pacific Civil Society leaders will use this week’s Regional CSO Forum to articulate perspectives on the regional collective actions of the 2050 Strategy Implementation Plan and CSO position in the Regional Architecture which will be reviewed in the upcoming leaders meeting.

In partnership with the Pacific Regional Non-Governmental Organisations (PRNGO) Plus Alliance, close to 40 civil society representatives convened at the Pacific Islands Forum Secretariat to build consensus around common policy issues for engagement and advocacy with Pacific Islands Forum Leaders, Ministers, Officials and in other regional platforms as necessary.

Civil Society Organisations at the 2024 Regional CSO Forum / Supplied

Forum Deputy Secretary General, Esala Nayasi in his opening remarks recognises the valuable role of CSO in regionalism outlined in the 2014 Pacific Regional Framework that is critical in the implementation of the goals and aspiration of the Pacific Leaders at national, regional and community level.

“This is your secretariat and your role in this family will be recognised and strengthened to add value to the dialogue with the leaders at FEMM and PILM."

"The 2050 IP can only be achieved through our collective work,” Mr Nayasi said.

He said CSOs have been part of the 2050 Strategy and 2050IP development processes and continue to be nurtured in the current development of the 2050 MEL Guide, and the Review of Regional Architecture (RRA.

PRINGO Alliance Chair and Pacific Islands Association of Non-Governmental Organisation (PIANGO), Emeline Ilolahia said this week’s deliberations is vital in promoting and supporting CSO for public policies and seeing through the mechanism that supports these processes.

Pacific Islands Forum Leaders have adopted the 2050 Strategy for the Blue Pacific Continent (2050 Strategy), and its Implementation Plan (2050IP) as the overarching regional framework to achieve their shared vision and development aspirations for the Pacific region.

Discussions will tailor towards Pacific Islands Forum Leader’s meeting in Tonga anchored on the theme ‘A Transformative Resilient Pasifiki: Build Better Now’ with discussions focusing on the 2050 Strategy major initiatives in the Review of Regional Architecture, Monitoring and Evaluation Learning, the thematic areas and most importantly the CSO long standing issues on labour mobility, deep sea mining, West Papua and Fukushima- Nuclear dumping in the Pacific..

