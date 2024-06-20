RSDP 4.5 Million For Three More Constituencies: Solomon Islands

Ministry delivers East Choiseul, East Makira, and Northwest Choiseul constituencies with fisheries and water & sanitation projects worth $4.5 million in total towards improving rural people’s livelihood

East Choiseul Constituency Member of Parliament and Minister of the Ministry of Finance & Treasury (MoFT) Hon. Manasseh Sogavare shake hands with PRC Ambassador to Solomon Islands H.E Cai Weiming as he receives the project materials for his constituency fishery project in the presence of the Minister of MRD Hon. Rollen Seleso and constituents.

17 June

The Ministry of Rural Development (MRD) in a single major delivery on Wednesday last week delivered project goods and materials worth 4.5 million in Rural Sustainable Development Program (RSDP) to three constituencies.

The constituencies are East Choiseul, East Makira, and Northwest Choiseul.

East Choiseul’s project which is a Fisheries processing centre worth $1.5 million, East Makira's $1.5 million also goes for solar deep freezers under its fisheries program, 20 x 070 chain saws under its timber milling program, Education (school staff and classrooms), solar lighting sets, and other materials, while Northwest Choiseul's $1.5 million is for water and sanitation project for four communities namely Korua, Voza, Borovo, and Kaqaloga.

These were funded by the RSDP program of MRD, with funding support from the People’s Republic of China (PRC).

The project materials were received by the three constituencies' respective Members of Parliament.

MP for East Choiseul Constituency and Minister of the Ministry of Finance & Treasury (MoFT) Hon. Manasseh Sogavare said, “We never regret, but are proud to made the decision in 2019 to switch diplomatic relations to China. We do not have to labour ourselves to prove to the world the kind of benefit you put to the nation in just a period of five years.

“And to be honest, the People’s Republic of China (PRC) is the only country that believes in ‘leaving no one behind’, they said it, and they also practice it.

“…what we receive is a demonstration of that belief and commitment by your great country of ‘leaving no one behind’ and no country is too small to get the attention of the mighty PRC,” Minister Sogavare told the Chinese Ambassador to Solomon Islands H.E. Cai Weiming and those witnessing the handover program.

While commending MRD for organizing the handing over program, Hon. Sogavare said the ministry occupies a very strategic position when it comes to the advancement of development targeting different objectives to bridge the gap between the formal and the informal sector.

“As you all know, the strength of this country really lies in the rural area, where 85 per cent of the population of this country resides. So, MRD occupies a very strategic position to bridge the gap and to also facilitate the active involvement of our people in the rural area to participate in economic development,” he said.

He then thanked PRC for the generous assistance adding that China has come a very big way to partner, with the Solomon Islands government in reaching out to the rural area to utilize the huge potential that is there in the rural areas.

Minister Sogavare also recognized PRC for taking the lead in supporting and advancing rural development across the country.

“These are wonderful gifts,” he added.

Minister of Commence and MP for Northwest Choiseul Hon. Harry Kuma while sharing the same sentiments also expressed profound gratitude to PRC for its continuous generous assistance toward rural development in the country.

“PRC has done a lot for us in a very short stint of time. Thank you, PRC, for this kind support and assistance. We have seen and realized a lot you have done for us. China is a fine example globally of lifting millions of poor people from poverty to a high-income earning population in the globe.

“So, it’s a fine example of a country that we should mirror ourselves with and follow their strategies in developing our rural populace and of course our economy as well. Thank you for this assistance for the benefit of my constituents,” he said.

He said the water and sanitation project will really benefit his people, especially children and women.

“One of our major problems is access to clean sources of water, which is fundamental to the lives of our children healthwise but of course, it also contributes to education as good health leads to better health and learning. This is a very important assistance to my people, especially children and women. Our women usually walk far from the village to fetch water. Sometimes two to three hours just to fetch unclean water. So, by putting water in a number of our villages is a way forward to access to clean source of water.

“Thank you for your kind assistance to us and we look forward to working together with you in the future and partnering in other areas,” Minister Kuma said.

MP for East Makira Franklyn Derek Wasi and Minister for the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock (MAL), also shared the same sentiments.

He also expressed appreciation to PRC for its unwavering commitment to fostering sustainable development in the country.

“The generosity and support extended through initiatives like the RSDP program underscore the depth of friendship between our two countries and highlight the shared vision of progress and prosperity for all.

“The projects being handover over today for our constituency encompass a diverse range of sectors, from agriculture and infrastructure to education and healthcare. These initiatives have been carefully designed to address the unique needs and aspirations of our communities with a focus on enhancing livelihoods, fostering economic empowerment, and improving access to essential services,” Minister Wasi highlighted.

The Minister also expressed profound gratitude to PRC for its continuous support and generous assistance towards rural development in the country more especially to his constituency.

Minister of MRD Hon. Rollen Seleso while recognizing the Chinese Government for providing the funds under the RSDP program said RSDP is a strong testament to the successful relations between our two countries.

“…my ministry is sincerely thankful to the Chinese Government for hearing the cries of our rural people by providing the funds to enable these project materials to be handed over to the recipients. Thank you very much Your Excellency.”

He also congratulated the three constituencies and their three Members of Parliament for being the recipients of these very important project materials.

“I am sure these materials will improve the livelihood of your people not only now but well into the future.

“For East Choiseul, they are receiving building materials for their fisheries centre. Northwest Choiseul, they are receiving water supply materials for three communities at minimum. East Makira, they are receiving solar deep freezers under its fisheries program, chain saws under its timber milling program, solar lighting, and other materials.

“I am sure your people are excited to be receiving these project items.

“Ministry wishes you well in your leadership as you continue to lead your people and your respective ministries.

“I must also thank our good supplier, New Hope for providing these materials and the ministry looks forward to continue partnering with the company.

“This handover ceremony is a continuation of the many other similar programs that my ministry and the PRC embassy have continued to deliver to the good people of this nation Solomon Islands, and I’m so impressed to witness its positive influence on our development.

“To the government and people of the great nation of the “People’s Republic of China”, I want to sincerely thank you for these assistances and also for being our truest friend in every situation and you will always be cherished in our hearts,” Minister Seleso emphasized.

Meanwhile, the Chinese Ambassador to Solomon Islands H.E Cai Weiming said China fully understand the development needs of Solomon Islands people in the agricultural, fishery and forestry areas.

“With these materials, we aim to support an efficient and sustainable working and living environment that will empower local communities, improve people’s skills and create new economic and job opportunities. It is also a testament to China’s unwavering commitment to enhancing the living standards of people in rural areas.

“Through RSDP program, we are bringing hope, health, happiness, and the promise of a brighter future for Solomon Islanders,” H.E. Weiming said.

He also emphasized that China-SI relation is based on the One-China Principle and features mutual respect, mutual support, and win-win cooperation.

“Since the establishment of our diplomatic relations, China has attached great importance to rural development in Solomon Islands and delivered tangible projects. I believe, under the comprehensive strategic partnership agreed by leaders of two sides, our bilateral cooperation will bear more fruits, benefit more people, and continue to grow and flourish in the years to come,” H.E Weiming said.

