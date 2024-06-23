Libya: UN Official Highlights Need For Inclusive Talks To End Stalemate

19 June

Libyans overwhelmingly desire a political consensus so that credible national elections can be held that will restore legitimacy to national institutions, the deputy head of the UN Support Mission in the country (UNSMIL) said on Wednesday.

Briefing ambassadors at the UN Security Council, Stephanie Koury added that many Libyans have deep concerns, which she shares, about the de facto division of the country.

Rival administrations have evolved, one led by the internationally recognized Government of National Unity (GNU) based in Tripoli, and the Government of National Stability (GNS) based in the east.

She said the country’s security and economic stability was at stake “as well as Libya’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, amidst concerns about the impact of geopolitical tensions on Libya,” she said.

This was Ms. Koury’s first briefing to the 15-member Security Council since assuming her role as the Officer in Charge and Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Political Affairs.

A Libyan-led process

She highlighted the need for an inclusive Libyan-led process to overcome the political impasse and support the Libyan people in achieving their aspirations for peace, stability, prosperity, and democracy.

Libyans shared their ideas on what a future political process should look like, she noted, including key institutions, the two Chambers and the need for a broad-based dialogue to reach a political agreement.

“Many have signaled the importance of a ‘pact’ or an agreement that would, among other things, affirm the parties’ respect for electoral outcomes,” she said, adding that some emphasized the importance of including sufficient detail and mechanisms in place to guarantee that promises will be kept.

Security concerns

The senior UN official also noted that conflict prevention and stability remain key concerns for ordinary citizens.

In April, there were intense clashes in Tripoli's Ain Zara district, but dialogue de-escalated the situation, and no civilian casualties were reported. May saw sporadic clashes and a car bombing in Tripoli, further highlighting Libya’s fragile security.

“While no violation of the ceasefire agreement was recorded during the reporting period, progress on the withdrawal of foreign forces, foreign fighters and mercenaries remains stalled,” Ms. Koury reported, adding also that the human rights situation remains alarming with a repetitive pattern of abduction, arbitrary arrests and detentions.

Economic situation

Furthermore, for many Libyans, the economic situation remains difficult, with families and small businesses facing high prices, less purchasing power or limited access to cash.

“Libyan wealth is not translating into equitable distribution of resources, access to services and opportunities for all people, particularly youth and women,” Ms. Koury said.

She emphasized the need to unify the national budget and urged all stakeholders to resolve their differences to ensure its swift adoption and agree on its transparent and accountable implementation.

