Mass Casualties In Gaza

What is happening in Gaza today is horrifying. It has been a very dark few months, and for the communities that we work beside and grieve with, we wish for the end of the bombardment. When we think it cannot get worse, it does.

Since the beginning of this month, Israeli forces have intensified the bombing in parts of Gaza including in so-called safe zones, refugee camps, a school and multiple humanitarian warehouses, which were formally registered as ‘deconflicted’. As a result, there have been mass casualty influxes at Médecins Sans Frontières-supported medical facilities. Our colleagues are seeing patients with dismemberment, severe trauma, burns and open fractures.

Just last week, an MSF nurse and her nine-year-old daughter were seriously injured after their apartment building was hit, reportedly killing at least seven other people, including three children. We feel relief that both are in a stable condition, but we remember the five colleagues we have lost. We condemn in the strongest terms yet another attack that has caused yet more civilian deaths.

The multiplicity and severity of these events means that Palestinians do not have time to bury their loved ones. The list of people killed in this war is too long.

On 10 June, the United Nations Security Council voted for an immediate ceasefire and for the supply of humanitarian aid to flow into Gaza. Days later, we are yet to see this resolution being respected and adopted.

We have a collective responsibility to do all we can to stand on the side of humanity. Each one of us.

