Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Special: Up To 25% Off Scoop Pro Learn More

World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Mass Casualties In Gaza

Tuesday, 25 June 2024, 1:37 pm
Press Release: Medicines Sans Frontiers

What is happening in Gaza today is horrifying. It has been a very dark few months, and for the communities that we work beside and grieve with, we wish for the end of the bombardment. When we think it cannot get worse, it does.

Since the beginning of this month, Israeli forces have intensified the bombing in parts of Gaza including in so-called safe zones, refugee camps, a school and multiple humanitarian warehouses, which were formally registered as ‘deconflicted’. As a result, there have been mass casualty influxes at Médecins Sans Frontières-supported medical facilities. Our colleagues are seeing patients with dismemberment, severe trauma, burns and open fractures.

Just last week, an MSF nurse and her nine-year-old daughter were seriously injured after their apartment building was hit, reportedly killing at least seven other people, including three children. We feel relief that both are in a stable condition, but we remember the five colleagues we have lost. We condemn in the strongest terms yet another attack that has caused yet more civilian deaths.

The multiplicity and severity of these events means that Palestinians do not have time to bury their loved ones. The list of people killed in this war is too long.

On 10 June, the United Nations Security Council voted for an immediate ceasefire and for the supply of humanitarian aid to flow into Gaza. Days later, we are yet to see this resolution being respected and adopted.

We have a collective responsibility to do all we can to stand on the side of humanity. Each one of us.

News from Medecins Sans Frontieres

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Medicines Sans Frontiers on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 