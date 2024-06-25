Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Assange Reaches Plea Deal

Tuesday, 25 June 2024, 3:58 pm
Press Release: Reporters Without Borders

Supplied/Reporters Without Borders

Court documents indicate that Wikileaks publisher Julian Assange has reached a plea deal and Wikileaks has confirmed his release from the U.K.'s high security Belmarsh prison. Reporters Without Borders (RSF) is still reviewing the details of the case, but this development represents a historic victory for press freedom and the right to information. We will publish more information as we receive it.

"RSF has been fighting to secure Julian Assange's release for the duration of his incarceration. In fact, our team, and in particular Director of Campaigns Rebecca Vincent, were the only NGO representatives present in the London court room for every single one of Assange's hearings and the only NGO to visit him in prison. His release represents a vindication of that yearslong fight. This is a victory for press freedom, but until the Espionage Act is reformed to include a public interest defense, this ordeal could happen to any publisher of leaked classified material, including journalists and media outlets."

Clayton Weimers
Executive Director, RSF USA

