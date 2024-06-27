MRD Welcomes New PS, Assured Him Of ‘Full Support’

The Ministry of Rural Development (MRD) has welcomed its new Permanent Secretary last week and has assured him of total support and commitment towards advancing the ministry’s key priorities.

MRD Deputy Secretary Corporate (DSC), Constance Wane made assurance and commitment in an inaugural senior management meeting held to welcome PS Lottie Vaisekavea to the ministry on Wednesday 19 June 2024.

She said the ministry’s senior management and staff are pleased to have Vaisekavea as their new PS and she said the ministry is ready to provide necessary support in whatever way possible to progress its priorities and ensure services are delivered to our rural people.

PS Lottie is from Nukukaisi village, Central Makira, Makira/Ulawa Province.

Prior to taking up his new posting at the MRD, Vaisekavea was the PS for the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock (MAL) since October 2022.

He swapped office with former MRD Permanent Secretary, Dr. Samson Viulu who recently transferred to take up a similar role in the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock (MAL).

Ms. Wane also acknowledged former PS, Dr. Viulu for his service over the past two years with MRD and encouraged staff to offer the same support towards the office of the new PS as the ministry embarks on its current reforms and priorities to ensure improved government services reach our rural communities.

Meanwhile, PS Vaisekavea thanked MRD for the warm welcome accorded to him adding, that he is happy to join MRD and be part of a young and energetic team that continues to deliver and support our rural people and development in the country.

PS Vaisekavea said that he is looking forward to working closely with Minister Hon. Rollen Seleso and MRD staff through the plans and priorities of the ministry for this year and onward.

“MRD is a small ministry but with the largest footprint and I am happy to join the ministry to help our country in terms of development in our rural areas.”

The senior management team also used the opportunity and inform the new PS of the ministry’s key functions, priorities, and its current reforms and ongoing programs.

